Skip to main content

Must Read: Dirk Standen is SCAD's New Fashion Dean, Kate Moss Announces Wellness Brand

Plus, Birchbox's Katia Beauchamp is going to Victoria Beckham Beauty.
A view of fashion designs at the opening reception for the Christian Siriano "People Are People" exhibition presented by The SCAD Museum Of Art on October 22, 2021 in Savannah, Georgi

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday. 

Dirk Standen is SCAD's new Dean of School of Fashion
The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) named former Style.com editor Dirk Standen Dean of School of Fashion, replacing Michael Fink, Business of Fashion reports. Jesus Rojas, SCAD's vice president of academic services, described Standen in a statement as "a forward thinker who has a deep understanding of style and luxury as well as a clear vision for the future of high fashion and the potential of circular economies and virtual commerce." {Business of Fashion}

Kate Moss announces wellness brand
Kate Moss is joining the cohort of celebrities with beauty brands: The model revealed she's been working on a wellness company named Cosmoss, billed as "self-care created for life's modern journeys." It's set to launch on Sept. 1. {Instagram/@cosmoss}

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Katia Beauchamp joins Victoria Beckham Beauty as CEO
Birchbox Co-Founder Katia Beauchamp is the new CEO of Victoria Beckham Beauty, according to WWD; Nance Hastings‚ most recently of Alpyn Beauty, is also joining the team as president. "Katia and Nance's expertise, vision and experience are, without doubt, going to be invaluable in helping me grow, shape and continue on this exciting journey," Victoria Beckham said in a statement. {WWD}

Sign up for our daily newsletter and get the latest industry news in your inbox every day. 

Related Stories

makeup-beauty-products
News

Must Read: Data Underscores Importance of Latinx Consumers for Beauty Industry, Patagonia Names New CEO

Plus, Galeries Lafayette is pivoting to cater to local shoppers.

By Stephanie Saltzman
Virgil Abloh attends the opening of his exhibition “Figures of Speech” on November 4, 2021 at the Fire Station in Doha, Qatar
News

Must Read: Robin Givhan Is Writing a Virgil Abloh Book, Pyer Moss Announces Bag Collection With First Billboard

Plus, how TikTok killed the beauty YouTuber.

By Ana Colón
Gabrielle-Union-FTF-Spring-2022-4
News

Must Read: Gabrielle Union and Fashion to Figure Relaunch Collaboration, Pyer Moss Releases Sweatshirt With The Met

Plus, can refillable beauty go mainstream?

By Ana Colón
victoria-beckham
Beauty

Victoria Beckham Is Launching Her Own Beauty Brand

The direct-to-consumer, digital-native line will encompass makeup, skin care, fragrance and wellness.

By Stephanie Saltzman