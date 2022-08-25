Must Read: Dirk Standen is SCAD's New Fashion Dean, Kate Moss Announces Wellness Brand

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Dirk Standen is SCAD's new Dean of School of Fashion

The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) named former Style.com editor Dirk Standen Dean of School of Fashion, replacing Michael Fink, Business of Fashion reports. Jesus Rojas, SCAD's vice president of academic services, described Standen in a statement as "a forward thinker who has a deep understanding of style and luxury as well as a clear vision for the future of high fashion and the potential of circular economies and virtual commerce." {Business of Fashion}

Kate Moss announces wellness brand

Kate Moss is joining the cohort of celebrities with beauty brands: The model revealed she's been working on a wellness company named Cosmoss, billed as "self-care created for life's modern journeys." It's set to launch on Sept. 1. {Instagram/@cosmoss}

Katia Beauchamp joins Victoria Beckham Beauty as CEO

Birchbox Co-Founder Katia Beauchamp is the new CEO of Victoria Beckham Beauty, according to WWD; Nance Hastings‚ most recently of Alpyn Beauty, is also joining the team as president. "Katia and Nance's expertise, vision and experience are, without doubt, going to be invaluable in helping me grow, shape and continue on this exciting journey," Victoria Beckham said in a statement. {WWD}

