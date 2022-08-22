This Ultra-Lightweight Gel Eye Cream Actually Does What It Says It's Going to Do

Dr. Loretta Tightening Eye Gel, $60, available here. Photo: Courtesy of Dr. Loretta

Dr. Loretta Ciraldo is a respected, board-certified dermatologist with decades of experience in New York and Miami. She's also so incredibly kind and dedicated to her patients that she once invited me into her living room when my Botox needed a touch-up. (Her grandchildren were playing nearby, unfazed.) None of that, however, influenced the fact that I'm truly obsessed with her eponymous skin-care brand, especially the Tightening Eye Gel.

The whole line has been meticulously developed and tested to drive results — and while the prices are certainly higher than you'd see at the drugstore, they're a whole hell of a lot more accessible than most luxury skin-care brands, with such a laser focus on ingredient efficacy and preservation of skin health.

The Tightening Eye Gel has become a staple in my skin-care routine and the go-to eye product I recommend to absolutely anyone. The clear, jelly-like formula goes on super smoothly, absolutely will not pill (no matter what you layer over it) and isn't greasy, heavy or milia-inducing. I also have sensitive, dry eyes, and the skin around them tends to get inflamed whenever I go too heavy on active ingredients. But this formula has never caused a whiff of irritation. So from a UX perspective, there's pretty much nothing not to like.

The claims behind this product are that it tightens the delicate, quick-to-turn-crepey skin around the eyes; that it corrects and prevents sagging; that it reduces puffiness; that it brightens dark circles and minimizes crow's feet. And here's the thing: It actually delivers on them.

Now, I'm only 32, so I have plenty of wrinkles, sagging and skin laxity coming my way in the future (if I'm lucky), but right now I'm all about softening the emerging lines, making my dark circles less intense and preventing said laxity/sagging for as long as possible. Yes, Botox is certainly part of that, but this eye gel is the other key factor: It's packed with antioxidants, skin-plumping ingredients, brightening agents, peptides (for the crucial "tightening" effect) and collagen supporters. I use it both morning and night — peptides have been shown to work best when applied multiple times a day — and the results have been impressive. Plus, Dr. Ciraldo (who, as I mentioned, is a grandmother) uses it herself and looks amazing, so how can I argue with that?

