EDITE Showroom Is Hiring A Showroom Assistant In New York, NY

EDITE showroom is seeking a Showroom Assistant to join the New York Team. This position will work closely with the Sales and Showroom team to ensure the showroom is already ready for appointments. The candidate should be a quick learner, a self-starter, dependable, and proactive. The candidate must possess strong written and organization skills and perform well under pressure. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to sample pulls, showroom organization, inventory management, managing Joor and Showroom Exchange, and preparing packages.



JOB DESCRIPTION: SHOWROOM ASSISTANT

• Greet and assist customers visiting the showroom

• Monitor and maintain showroom aesthetic keeping the showroom clean· general administrative and clerical support

• Answer incoming calls with a positive attitude and direct calls to the appropriate parties, take accurate messages and transfer calls to the appropriate person in an efficient manner

• Maintain showroom and office supplies stock – i.e., packing materials, books, samples, cleaning supplies, etc

• Assist with receiving in and taking inventory of collections in addition to unpacking, tagging, and merchandizing products

• Process incoming and outgoing samples

• Prepare internal and external documents for team members and industry partners as required

• Schedule meetings and appointments and manage team travel itineraries

• Maintain an organized filing system of paper and electronic documents

• Tracking invoices and payments

• Assists sales team as needed

• Attend trade shows and help with organization

• Perform other duties as needed



PHYSICAL DEMANDS AND WORK ENVIRONMENT

• Must be able to maintain standing position up to 60% of the workday

• Must possess the ability to kneel, bend, stoop and reach regularly

• Must be able to regularly lift up to 30 lbs

• Must possess a valid drivers license



SKILLS AND ABILITIES

• Strong time management skills; motivated and takes initiative, works efficiently

• Excellent written and oral communication skills

• Ability to work well independently; displays dependability and reliability

• High degree of accuracy and organizational skills

• Proven ability to solve complex and multi-layer problems

• Display professionalism when dealing with individuals at all levels in and outside the organization

• Exercises excellent judgment when decision making; sets example for others

• High School Diploma or equivalent preferred

• Strong project management skills

• Ability to work independently

• Familiarity with JOOR/Showroom exchange software and/or similar sample tracking programs

• Advanced Microsoft Office skills, with an ability to become familiar with firm-specific programs and software

• Experience with Canva, Photoshop and G-Suite a plus

• Experience working in a showroom environment



To Apply: Please send your resume to julia.simon@edite.us, subject line Showroom Assistant.



