Must Read: Emma Chamberlain Fronts Ganni x Levi's, Gucci Changemakers' Third Round of Grants and Scholarships

Emma Chamberlain stars in latest Ganni x Levi's campaign

The two brands' third collaboration is titled "Grow Up" and inspired by Mother Nature, per a press release. The campaign, which you can browse below, features internet star and certified fashion it-girl Emma Chamberlain frolicking through a vegetable garden with friends. The capsule includes eight size-extended pieces made with at least 55% certified organic cotton and natural dyes made from real plants and minerals, and with water-saving techniques. The collection, which was also unveiled on Ganni's Spring 2023 runway in Copenhagen Thursday, will be available Aug. 18 globally in select Ganni stores and on Ganni.com. {Fashionista inbox}

Gucci Changemakers awards third round of grants and scholarships

On Friday, Gucci announced the third round of recipients for its Gucci North America Changemakers Impact Fund and Scholars Program. Ultimately, 12 students out of 400 that applied were awarded funding, as well as 12 non-profits out of the 200 that applied. The program was launched to support community organizations focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts in communities and within the fashion industry. Gucci Changemakers awards scholarships of up to $20,000 and offers mentorship and internship opportunities through Gucci America. The next round of applications for both the Gucci North America Changemakers Impact Fund and Scholarship Program will open in Fall 2022. Find more information about applications and eligibility requirements here. {Fashionista inbox}

Todd Oldham is "making things from other things" with the Todd Oldham Maker Shop

In partnership with his nephew, jewelry designer Presley Oldham, the designer best known for his '90s-era colorful prints and maximalist kitsch is launching Todd Oldham Maker Shop. Though the concept of the shop wasn't a result of '90s nostalgia, Oldham admits to Vogue's José Criales-Unzueta that "the '90s was a pretty exciting time for original ideas." The jewelry featured in the first drop is made from elements from Oldham's past collections and archives, including buttons from Spring 1994 and beaded disc shapes from Fall 1993. Speaking of his sculptor father, Brad, who made all the metal items in the collection, Presley says, "The fact that your uncle designed something, your father made it, and, just a couple of decades later you pull it out and it becomes your art supply, I mean, that's pretty unusual." You can shop and learn more at toddoldhammakershop.com. {Vogue}

Why certain sustainability startups are still getting investments

Despite a shaky economy, sustainable fashion startups are gaining support and investments from several large names in the fashion industry, writes Sarah Kent. Stella McCartney has launched a $200 million venture capital fund focused on climate solutions, reimagining materials, ingredients, energy and supply chains. Leather-alternative producers Bolt Threads and Natural Fiber Welding and kelp-yarn manufacturer AlgiKnit are some of the more fashion-focused investments included in McCartney's portfolio. Zara parent company Inditex joined a $30 million funding round for textile-to-textile recycling business Circ last month. The French luxury giant Kering is also making sustainability-based investments such as in lab-grown leather startup VitroLabs and the resale site Vestiaire Collective. Investment in next-generation materials more than doubled in 2021 to nearly $1 billion, according to nonprofit Material Innovation Initiative. {Business of Fashion}

