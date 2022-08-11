Fashion Design Full-Time Faculty

The O’More College of Architecture and Design at Belmont University in Nashville is seeking applications for a tenure track faculty position at the rank of Assistant Professor or a Professor of Practice beginning January or August 2023.



As reported in a 2022 study, Nashville is one of the country’s hottest cities for fashion. Belmont University is perfectly situated in the heart of Nashville. The city is a great place for faculty to teach and for students to learn, build their skills, and sustain fashion careers beyond graduation.



Belmont’s fashion programs embrace a service-based mission and focus on ways to improve the design and production process in the industry. Partnership studio projects have included collaborations with Gigi’s Down Syndrome Achievement Center, Daybreak Arts, SVP Worldwide, Eastman Chemical Company, New Dialect Dance Company, Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee, Atelier & Repairs and Olah, Inc.



The fashion programs are situated within the O’More College of Architecture and Design (CAD), which is a creative community that serves undergraduate students by providing professionally oriented, liberal arts-based programs in Fashion Design and Merchandising, a CIDA-accredited program in Interior Design, and a new program in Architecture that anticipates accreditation by the NAAB in 2025. The facilities of the College include extensive studios that feature industry-standard equipment, flexible classroom/seminar space, and a digital fabrications lab. The curricula of all programs benefit from the University’s general education core to develop well-rounded, critical thinkers who can solve problems in diverse groups while focusing on subjects central to their disciplines. In addition to benefiting from this rich liberal arts tradition and curricula focused on professional preparation within a collaborative, interdisciplinary environment dedicated to creative exploration within a Christ-centered environment, students have access to extensive internship opportunities and study abroad programs. Preparing students for their chosen professions, CAD programs emphasize the values of sustainability in all its realms, equity, and service.



Located two miles from thriving downtown Nashville, Tennessee, Belmont University consists of more than 8,800 students who come from every state and 33 countries. Nationally recognized for its innovative approach and commitment to undergraduate teaching, Belmont is a Christ-centered, student-focused community intent on developing diverse leaders of purpose, character, wisdom and a transformational mindset who are eager and equipped to make the world a better place. In the classroom and beyond, the University aims to empower students, faculty and staff to become radical champions for helping people and communities to flourish. While committed to being global citizens, Belmont also seeks to be a great neighbor, engaging with and serving Nashville and the broader Middle Tennessee region as a trusted community partner. The University’s location in the heart of the Tennessee’s capital – and Nashville’s growing reputation as one of the nation’s most dynamic, creative and inviting cities – provides the perfect backdrop for an amazing higher education experience in a community known as “the Athens of the South.” With more than 115 areas of undergraduate study, 41 master’s programs and five doctoral degrees, Belmont University provides an unparalleled environment for students to become all they were created to be. Belmont University is an equal opportunity employer committed to fostering a diverse learning community of committed Christians from all racial and ethnic backgrounds. Consistent with applicable civil rights law, the University seeks employees of Christian faith who are committed to the mission of the University. Belmont’s Office of Human Resources will conduct ongoing evaluations of the means by which candidates for employment are sought, to the end that the pool of candidates will include qualified women, minorities, veterans and disabled individuals.



Primary Duties and Responsibilities:

• Teaching 24 credit/workload hours per year in the Fashion Design and/or Merchandising program. Workload hours are calculated based on course type, Studio or Lecture.

• Academic advising and mentorship

• Scholarly activity

• Participant in relevant academic and professional organizations

• College and university service

• The above statements describe the job’s essential responsibilities and requirements, but are not an exhaustive list of the duties that may be assigned.



Belmont University seeks to attract and retain highly qualified faculty and staff that share the University’s values and will contribute to its mission and vision to be a leader among teaching universities bringing together the best of liberal arts and professional education in a Christ-centered community of learning and service.



Required Experience:

• Knowledge of principles, methods and current developments in the field of study

• Knowledge of subject matter and course content taught

• Preference will be given to candidates with teaching and professional industry experience.

• Expertise in one or more of the following areas:

o Fashion technologies that include, but are not limited to, Optitex or Browzwear design software, and Adobe Creative Suite

o Advanced sewing, patterning and draping skills

o Product development, sourcing and manufacturing

o Sustainable practices in design

o Accessory and/or footwear design



Academic Qualifications: Terminal degree (MFA or PhD), or a degree at least one level above the level of instruction (MA/MS), or otherwise approved as qualified by the Dean. Please indicate alternate credentials in the cover letter.



During the application process, applicants will be asked to attach a response to Belmont University’s Mission, Vision, Values, and “Five Ways of Being” articulating how the candidate’s knowledge, experience, and beliefs have prepared him/her to contribute to a Christ-centered, student-focused university of learning, service and give a brief statement of teaching philosophy.



Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled.



The selected candidate for this position will be required to complete a background check satisfactory to the University.