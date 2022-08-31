Fashionista's August Shopping List: 20 Items Our Editors Love

Photo: Melodie Jeng/Getty Images

As summer slips away ever so quickly, our editors are reflecting on the best items they bought — or wanted to buy — in August.

As we start preparing for autumn, back-to-school style, perhaps some of our favorites will make your shopping list as well. Looking for a new favorite slip-on shoe or the statement tulle skirt your wardrobe has been missing? A new mini denim dress to go with a croissant-shaped purse? Shop those and more of our editors' best fashion finds of the month in the gallery below.

