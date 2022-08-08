Fashionista's Summer Shopping List: 22 Items Our Editors Are Obsessed With

In many ways, this summer has been one of nostalgia: The Y2K revival continued, Barbiecore made a splash and kitschiness became cool again. That certainly influenced how the editors here at Fashionista have been shopping. Our must-have items right now include things like metallic cowboy boots, Baywatch-inspired swimwear and pointelle one-pieces, balanced out by ethically made basics, classic satin slips and vests for every occasion.

See (and shop) all the best things we bought — or wanted to buy — this summer in the gallery below:

22 Gallery 22 Images

