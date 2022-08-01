Skip to main content

The 12 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Tried in July

Including a multi-tasking makeup setting spray, an elevated candle with an accessible price tag and a reparative hair treatment that brings new life to damaged strands.
being-frenshe-campaign

Each month, Fashionista editors try a *lot* of beauty products. And while not every formula we test is a winner, we're constantly unearthing new favorites. Here, we've rounded up our latest hair, skin, fragrance, wellness and makeup discoveries — whether fresh-to-market drops or merely recent additions to our personal routines.

Editors Pick Licensing Seal 150

July 2022 — or heat-wave-apalooza, as I like to call it — was a hot, sticky, swampy time for many of us. But for team Fashionista, it was also an opportunity to put plenty of beauty products to the test. Whether we passed the days cowering in our air conditioning at home or out there in the world braving the humidity, we relied on some new favorite formulas to keep our makeup intact, de-frizz our hair and lift our moods.

This month's picks include a multi-tasking makeup setting spray, an elevated candle with an accessible price tag and a reparative hair treatment that brings new life to damaged strands. Click through the gallery below to see (and shop) them all.

