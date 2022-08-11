Forward Artists Is Hiring Agency Coordinators In Los Angeles
Forward Artists is a multi office talent agency representing todays leading artists in the beauty industry. We are now seeking full time agency coordinators in Los Angeles.
Responsibilities
· Answering phones, taking messages, drafting emails.
· Organize Calendar entries and attachments
· Participate in team meetings
· Organize Artist’s Schedules
· Liaise with Talent's teams
· Drafting and Sending Call Info and Creative Briefs
· Booking artist's and agency travel / creating travel itineraries
· Assist Managing Partner with some administrative tasks
Requirements
· Must be available 40+ hours a week and some on call after hours and weekends
· Must be based in the LA area and able to attend 2-3 in office workdays in Beverly Hills weekly.
· Must be extremely detail oriented, self-motivated, on-time, friendly, and professional
· Must be able to multi-task in a fast-paced environment
· Must be proficient in Microsoft Office and Outlook, MacOS and Google Workspace
· Agency Experience is a plus
· Pay Ranges from $22-$24/hr Plus full benefits and 401k starting with plenty of room to grow.
Please submit your resume to apply@forwardartists.com