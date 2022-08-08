Foundation Is Seeking Fall 2022 Beauty PR Interns In NYC

Foundation is a bi-coastal digital-first agency with teams in NYC and LA. We provide communications strategies for the industry’s leading beauty, lifestyle, and wellness brands. Our current client roster includes Briogeo, caliray, Lawless Beauty, Hero Cosmetics, Cocokind, Ellis Brooklyn, ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starr, Nécessaire, NatureLab. Tokyo, and many more.



Overview:

Foundation offers a unique opportunity for interns to gain experience, practical knowledge, and professional exposure to both traditional and digital PR. Our goal is to provide our interns with a valuable, fun experience that allows for further career development and will be useful in future endeavors.



Foundation’s internship experience includes but is not limited to market research, building influencer lists, managing editor and influencer mailings, media and social monitoring, and press events. Interns will also have the opportunity to sit in on all Foundation team meetings and brainstorms to see how we bring our clients' message to life. Interns will walk away with tangible skills and a robust portfolio of work.

Qualifications:

● NYC-based with availability of at least 2 days in-person at the NYC (Midtown, near Grand Central) office weekly

● Ideally available from August 2022 - December 2022

● Knowledgeable on the beauty and wellness industry, influencers, and media trends

● Excellent communication skills (written and verbal)

● Extremely resourceful, organized, and detail-oriented

● Intrinsically understands how to work fast yet efficiently, prioritize a vast to-do list

● Professional, enthusiastic, and positive attitude

● Must be able to receive school credit



Perks:

● Free beauty products!

● Real world experience

● One-on-one mentorship with Foundation team members

● Monthly unlimited Metrocard



If you’d like to apply, please reach out to Jenny at jhong@wearefoundation.co with your resume and include your name and position in the subject line.