Foundation Is Seeking Fall 2022 Design Interns In NYC

Foundation is a bi-coastal digital-first agency with teams in NYC and LA. We provide communications strategies for the industry’s leading beauty, lifestyle, and wellness brands. Our current client roster includes Briogeo, caliray, Lawless Beauty, Hero Cosmetics, Cocokind, Ellis Brooklyn, ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starr, Nécessaire, NatureLab. Tokyo, and many more.



Overview:

Foundation offers a unique opportunity for interns to gain experience, practical knowledge, and professional exposure to beauty industry content creation as well as traditional and digital PR. Our goal is to provide our interns with a valuable, fun experience that allows for further career development and will be useful in future endeavors.



Foundation’s internship experience includes but is not limited to creating social media content, print design, videos, and more for our roster of clients. You will work closely with our content team to create innovative and thoughtful designs to support our clients on all social media channels including: Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, and more. You will conduct creative research, spearhead brainstorming sessions, present ideas and iterations, and support the content team on press and launch events. Additionally you will get a look into the world of Beauty PR and influencer marketing and have the opportunity to sit in on Foundation team meetings and brainstorms to see how we bring our clients' message to life. Interns will walk away with tangible skills and a robust portfolio of work.

Qualifications:

● NYC-based with availability of at least 2 days in-person at the NYC (Midtown, near Grand Central) office weekly

● Ideally available from August 2022 - December 2022

● Knowledgeable on Adobe platforms including Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator

● Experience creating content for social media channels such as Instagram and TikTok.

● Extremely resourceful, organized, and detail-oriented

● Intrinsically understands how to work fast yet efficiently, prioritize a vast to-do list

● Professional, enthusiastic, and positive attitude

● Must be able to receive school credit



Perks:

● Free beauty products!

● Real world experience

● One-on-one mentorship with Foundation team members

● Monthly unlimited Metrocard



If you’d like to apply, please reach out to Jenny at jhong@wearefoundation.co with your resume and include your name and position in the subject line.