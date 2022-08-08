The Viral Dap Gap Hoodie Is Back — But For a Limited Time Only

Photo: Courtesy of Gap

Earlier this year, Dapper Dan and Gap teamed up to redesign the classic arch logo hoodie, in a variety of colorways. Dubbed "Dap Gap," the special-edition sweatshirt instantly flew off online shelves. But the retailer's bringing it back for a limited time only — and a very special occasion.

In honor of Dapper Dan's birthday, Gap announced another drop of the fan-favorite "Dap Gap" capsule. The restock — available in pink, blue, yellow and black — goes live on its site today, and will be available through August 11. Sizes range from XS to XXXL; each hoodie retails for $98.

Dapper Dan announced the news on his Instagram, writing: "For my birthday wish today I want everyone who wants my hoodie to be able to get one, so here’s the last drop. & thanks to everyone for the amazing support, y’all help me take our culture around the world!"

Shop the viral styles for a limited time, now at Gap.com.

