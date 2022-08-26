Skip to main content
Gigi Burris Millinery Is Hiring A Studio Assistant In New York, NY

Gigi Burris Millinery is a luxury headwear brand produced in New York City and sold globally. The Studio Assistant role is a full time in-office position based in Two Bridges/Chinatown neighborhood. The role requires impeccable communication skills, extreme attention to detail, and the ability to prioritize. Individual will support various channels in the brand and report directly to the founder.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES
• Communicate regularly with customer inquiries and order care
• Manage and execute sample trafficking of current collection and archive with editorial media outlets
• Collaborate with stylists on sample requests for special projects
• Maintain active communication and relationships with current and prospective wholesale partners
• Continue a strong standard of quality control for the Gigi Burris Millinery product at final touch point
• Fulfill and pack orders for wholesale accounts and e-commerce with strong attention to detail surrounding quality and quantity of contents
• Confirm shipping information, transmit packing lists, commercial invoices, and invoices for payment with accuracy
• Participation in Fashion Week markets bi-annually with scheduling, appointment recap and order confirmations
• Initiate, organize and implement systems and procedures to efficiently manage administrative operations
• Coordinate calendar for client fittings, vendor meetings, and design appointments.

QUALIFICATIONS
• Interest in luxury fashion, female entrepreneurial startups and local production
• Eager, self-starter with a positive attitude and an ability to creatively solve problems in independent way
• Strong sense of urgency; strong prioritization & follow-up skills
• Detail-oriented and highly organized
• Ability to work efficiently and accurately in a fast-paced and intimate environment
• Must possess exceptional interpersonal and communication skills
• Strong knowledge of Mac Pages / Numbers is a must
• Strong knowledge of Shopify, Canva, and Adobe Suite is preferred

Please send resume and cover letter to info@gigiburris.com. Applications without a cover letter will not be considered. 

