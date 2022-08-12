good light Is Seeking A Wholesale/Operations Intern (Remote)

About good light:

good light is all about beauty beyond the binary. We are cruelty-free, clean, vegan, and manufactured in South Korea. We’re a company focused on pushing culture forward by promoting a more inclusive definition of beauty through product and purpose. We strive to reflect the diversity and fluidity of the world we live in today and a percentage of all sales goes to help True Colors United.



Job Summary:

We are looking for a dynamic and highly motivated person with a keen interest in beauty wholesale to support our wholesale team through the busy Fall selling period. It is a great opportunity to be involved in all wholesale processes from order writing, to deliveries. The chosen candidate must master tasks quickly and be willing to work in a fast paced environment. Great attention to detail is vital as well as a professional working attitude.



Duties/Responsibilities

● Handle day-to-day support with retail manager

● Provide support with process replenishment orders from EDI through B2B

● Compile data and analyze reports for Wholesale POs.

● Be on top of shipping requirements, paperwork needed for delivery, communication with 3PL

● Conduct administrative duties pertaining to wholesale accounts



Required Skills/Abilities:

● Mandatory previous wholesale internship experience

● Strong excel skills - should know how to create and manage a pivot table and vlookup formulas in addition having very sturdy basic excel knowledge

● Exposure to EDI systems is a plus

● Expert in Microsoft Office Suite or related software.

● Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

● Excellent interpersonal and customer service skills.

● Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail.

● Excellent time management skills with a proven ability to meet deadlines.

● Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

● A commitment of 15-20 hours a week.

● Must be able to receive college credit or equivalent



Benefits + Perks:

We're an extremely small team and a startup. What's awesome about that? Being able to get your hands dirty with real world experience, and unlike traditional internships where you might fetch coffee or do menial tasks, you'll be exposed to crucial aspects of our business and operations.



To apply: Please send your resume to alysha.huggins@goodlight.world with the title ‘Fall 2022 Wholesale/Ops Internship’