HALLY IS SEEKING A PAID MARKETING INTERN IN THE NY TRISTATE AREA

Hally Hair is looking for a full-time Intern to support the marketing team. The ideal candidate will be responsible for assisting with all marketing brand initiatives and activations. You will gain valuable marketing experience working side by side with the Hally marketing team and regular exposure with our Founder and CMO.



Candidate Must:

- Be Able to work in a fast paced startup environment, meet deadlines and ability to multitask

-Be organized and efficient

- Be A self-starter

- Creative and innovative

- Be timely with communicating and diligent with details

- Must be trustworthy and have good judgment

- Well versed in all social media platforms

-Excellent verbal and written communication skills

-Excellent computer skills and ability to learn new programs quickly

- Loves all things beauty, hair and pop culture

-Ready to have fun!



$16/hour

* This is a paid internship

* Must be Located in the Tri-state area (New York, Connecticut, New Jersey)



To Apply: Please send your resume to lindsey@hallyhair.com, subject line Marketing Intern.



About Hally:

Hally is the modern at home hair color for the next generation and the first clean hair dye ever! Our breakthrough Color Cloud takes the guess, mess, stress and harsh chemicals out of at home hair dye. Ammonia free, sulfate free, paraben free, PPD free, cruelty free with nourishing color that lasts 4-6 weeks. Because Hally’s secret ingredient is FOAM, it makes it fun to apply and virtually mess free.



Hally launched in February of 2021 with our first collaboration with Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon's daughter, Blue Crush with Vlogger of the year Ellie Thumann and most recently Disney in partnership on Turning Red . We stand for creativity, transparency, and good vibes only. Our brand is committed to your mental health and pledges to donate 1% of all sales to mental health organizations that provide resources to BIPOC and LGBTQ+ youth.



Live in color with Color Cloud or put a start to those good hair days with the cult favorite Fluffy G - more shine, less frizz, a ton of body and a whole lot of foam.



Hally has been featured in Allure, Vogue, InStyle, PopSugar, Cosmo, Glossy, Buzzfeed, E!News, Byrdie, and Fashionista. Find Hally at Hallyhair.com, Ulta, UO and Revolve.