Must Read: 'Harper's Bazaar' Drops 4 September Icons Covers, Actors Dress as Their Favorite TV Characters for 'W'

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Harper's Bazaar September Icons covers feature Bad Bunny, Florence Pugh, Amanda Gorman and Hailey Bieber

This year's Icons portfolio is devoted to 21 young people – age 30 or younger – including actors, artists, musicians, models, athletes, writers and activists. In a statement, the magazine says about this group, "to them, age represents much more than a number: It's an opportunity, where the goal isn't to become an icon but to redefine what it means to be one." Other icons featured in the portfolio include Emma Chamberlain, Ella Emhoff, Indya Moore and Ziwe. {Harper's Bazaar}

W release third annual TV portfolio starring your favorite small-screen actors

Ahead of primetime's biggest night —the Emmys— W asked nominees, amongst other television actors, to celebrate their favorite TV characters. Nicholas Braun is dressed as Tim Riggins from "Friday Night Lights," Margaret Qualley as Dorothy Zbornak from "The Golden Girls," Sadie Sink as Elaine Benes from "Seinfeld," Nicole Byer as Michelle Tanner from "Full House" and plenty more. {W Magazine}

Remembering LaTisha Chong

Renowned hair stylist LaTisha Chong, most recently known for her work on the September 2022 Vogue cover starring Serena Williams, passed away on July 19 after a battle with cancer. She was 32 years old. Chong was born in Trinidad and Tobago, and moved to the United States at age six with her family. She served in the Air Force before becoming a professional hair stylist. Ian Isiah, musician, artist and family friend of the Chongs said, "She really had a gift, like she could create a whole map in a short head. Her whole family does hair [...] Some people are gifted and some people are talented but LaTisha was both. She literally just reigned over both and we miss her." {Vogue}

Photo: Courtesy of Hunter Abrams for The RealReal

The RealReal launches upcycled capsule ReCollection 04

The RealReal is launching what it calls its largest and most sustainable in-house collection of upcycled pieces to be released on therealreal.com. ReCollection 04 "places a heavy emphasis on celebrating versus hiding imperfections through detailed craftsmanship," said the company in a statement. Pulling from their stock of severely damaged luxury pieces, the team behind ReCollection repurposed what was ripped and destroyed to create new, one-of-a-kind ready-to-wear and accessories. The collection consists of 90 genderfluid pieces including transitional outwear, knitwear, tops, dresses, skirts, pants and accessories, all produced in NYC. The collection is available to shop exclusively on TheRealReal.com and the company's Soho flagship store in New York. {Fashionista inbox}

Eileen Fisher steps down as CEO of her eponymous fashion brand

Since launching the brand in 1984, Fisher has built a company that she believes is in a place where it can "stand on its own" with its sustainable, timeless approach to fashion, as well as its circular business model. Lisa Williams, Patagonia's chief product officer will take over the role and oversee daily operations beginning in early September. Fisher will stay involved with the brand's product design. Fisher will also continue to lead the brand's philanthropic arm, the Eileen Fisher Foundation, aimed to push more fashion companies into embracing circular models and more sustainable practices. {Vogue}

Homepage Photo: John Edmonds for Harper's Bazaar/Courtesy of Hearst

