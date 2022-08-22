Must Read: Harry Styles Is First Global Cover Star of 'Rolling Stone,' Gucci Opens in Detroit

Photo: Amanda Fordyce/Courtesy of Rolling Stone

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Rolling Stone taps Harry Styles as first global cover star

Harry Styles covers the September issues of Rolling Stone across the globe, photographed by Amanda Fordyce and styled by longtime collaborator Harry Lambert. Brittany Spanos interviews the global superstar — or, as she calls him, "the world's most wanted man" — about his latest album, his two upcoming films, his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and more. Styles also opens up about the "corner of Twitter" that stir a "difficult feeling" when it comes to getting close to people in his life, such as his girlfriend and director on "Don't Worry Darling" Olivia Wilde. {Rolling Stone}

Gucci opens its newest location in Detroit

Gucci is building on its multi-year connection with Detroit by becoming one of the first global luxury brands to open a location downtown. In a statement, the brand said it "found a natural alignment with Detroit and its pervasive culture, identifying Detroit as a focus city for the Gucci North Americas Changemakers program in 2019." The new store blends the architecture of historic Library Street with Gucci's unmistakable branding; it will span over 3,500 square feet and showcase men's and women's ready-to-wear, accessories, jewelry, watches and décor. {Fashionista inbox}

Old Navy teams up with Fifteen Percent Pledge

The Fifteen Percent Pledge is launching a product collaboration with Old Navy, building upon the retailer's Project WE series, which brings in diverse artists to design a graphic T-shirt. In addition to the commitment, Old Navy will be donating $500,000 to the nonprofit to support emerging Black creative entrepreneurs through its Imagine Mission Fund. The collection is available to shop online and in stores now. {WWD}

Edward Enninful releases excerpt from upcoming memoir

Edward Enninful has released an excerpt from his upcoming memoir to Vogue. In it, he revisits his childhood in Ghana, writing: "I never imagined, then, that I'd make a career out of fashion — it never occurred to me until I was much older that it was even a possibility. In Tema, one of my aunts had a hair salon called Dolly Dots. I loved my aunt, and I felt totally at home in that very female space, but I wasn’t there for the hair. I was there for the magazines [...] I'd devour the photos of Diana Ross and Jayne Kennedy and Donna Summer and the Somali model Iman. All these fabulous Black goddesses in fantasy settings, or in career looks, or on the beach, their eyes fixed on the camera. I felt their eyes connect with mine, like they were looking right at me." {Vogue}

Homepage Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

