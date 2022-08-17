Skip to main content
HATCh Is Seeking Sales Interns  In New York And Los Angeles

HATCh, a multi-line sales showroom that represents brands such as James Perse, Zadig Voltaire, Aviator Nation, Pe Nation and Madeworn is seeking energetic sales interns available immediately in the New York and Los Angeles Showroom.
Job responsibilities may include:
● Creating and updating immediate inventory line sheets
● Helping to prepare for market appointments
● Tracking/delivering samples and maintaining sample inventory
● Researching target accounts
● Reporting on stockist visits
● Merchandising
● Creating marketing materials for account outreach
● Greeting buyers arriving for showroom appointments
● Selling analysis and assisting account executives

Please send resume to Kat@hatchinc.com.

