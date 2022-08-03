Must Read: How TikTok Won Over Fashion, Jane Fonda and JaQuel Knight Star in H&M Move Campaign

Photo: Adam Berry/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

How TikTok won over fashion

Before the pandemic started, Instagram had been the dominant platform for fashion and beauty, effectively replacing print magazines as the source of trends that guide these industries. When TikTok became popular, users gravitated toward its silly and personality-driven videos — content that felt authentic rather than commercial and artificial. As Instagram struggles to adopt the features that made TikTok so successful, influencers in the fashion and beauty space have found a new, more genuine home on TikTok. {Business of Fashion}

Photo: Courtesy of H&M

H&M rebrands its activewear with Jane Fonda and JaQuel Knight

Academy Awarding-winning actor, activist and former aerobics star Jane Fonda and renowned choreographer JaQuel Knight star in the campaign for H&M's updated activewear line, H&M Move. The first drop includes a variety of essentials, including functional tops, lightweight jackets and a broad selection of tights and bras. Dropping simultaneously is the H&M Move Monogram Collection, which features a series of tracksuits sporting logo play and reflective detailing. H&M Move launches on Aug. 4 with collections for women, men and kids available in stores and on hm.com/move. {Fashionista inbox}

J.Crew is reworking its rewards program

The new program builds on the brand's existing points-based cash rewards, but will now feature perks including birthday shopping credit and free monogramming. For every $500 shoppers spend, they will move up a tier in the program, working their way towards the gold level. Derek Yarbrough, J.Crew's chief marketing officer, says the membership program, titled J.Crew Passport, "was developed to go beyond the transaction and truly give customers greater access to the brand." J.Crew Passport will be promoted both online and in-stores going forward, including on the retailer's homepage. {Modern Retail}

