Inside Out Agency Is Hiring An Entry Level Fashion Assistant / E-Commerce and Showroom Assistant (Part-Time) In New York, NY

Image courtesy of Inside Out Agency

Inside Out Agency is a New York based boutique fashion agency offering wholesale representation and brand development resources for independent designers and brands. We cater to a global community of stores with an emphasis on independent retail. Our roster of brands is entirely female-owned and we are committed to representing brands that are sustainably minded. We also develop and manage two in-house womenswear brands, Kurt Lyle and Untitled in Motion.



We are expanding our small team and looking for individuals that enjoy the business of fashion as much, if not more, than the clothes themselves. Our ideal fashion assistant is enthusiastic about life and learning, has a "glass half full" attitude, is off-beat and has their own unique style, and is organized and capable of wearing many work hats within one day.



Job Description



DEFINITELY...

- e-commerce fulfillment for Kurt Lyle and Untitled in Motion

- steaming and prepping seasonal collections for showroom appointments

- taking notes of buyers selections during market appointments

- order entry in JOOR

- managing sample trafficking



MAYBE...

- conceptualizing photoshoots

- entering new styles in Shopify and writing copy

- designing email blasts

- assisting with social media



IF YOU'VE GOT THE SKILLS (or are willing to learn)...

- contribute to design and development of Kurt Lyle and Untitled collections

- create trend and inspo boards

- create content for web and social

- manage influencer gifting

- create seasonal budgets and yearly cash flows for our in house brands

- organize pop up opportunities

- write press releases



Requirements

- 1-2 years either in fashion related higher learning program or job experience

- Positive attitude and a multi-tasker

- Independent thinker who brings new ideas to the table

- Extremely organized and able to make/maintain your own schedule and organizational systems

- Enjoys working independently AND collaborating with others

- Appreciation of independent designers and independent retail



Schedule + Compensation

- 15-25 hours per week

- Must be available at least 3 days a week between Mon-Thurs for a min. of 5 hours a day

- $18/hour and lots of free clothes!

- Open start date - between now and Sept 1st



Please email resume and cover letter to lizz@insideout-agency.com with the job position in the subject line.