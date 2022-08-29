Jennifer Behr Is Seeking Fall '22 Design + Development Interns In Brooklyn, NY (Paid Internship)

Design + Development Internship

Fall 2022 Internship

Location: Our Greenpoint Studio, Brooklyn, NY

In Person Work / 20-30 Hours a week



Jennifer Behr introduced her namesake collection of distinctive, luxury hair accessories in 2005. Since then, the collection has grown to include a range of seductive headpieces, jewelry and hats. Jennifer Behr is sold at fine retailers all over the world including Bergdorf Goodman, Net-A-Porter, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and many more.



We are looking for a highly motivated Design Intern who wants hands-on experience in the designing, development, sourcing, and making of our beautiful pieces. We make everything here in NYC. The internship provides an opportunity to get to know the ins and outs of designing, manufacturing, and sourcing accessories in NYC.



Requirements

- Excellent organizational and communication skills

- Basic knowledge of Microsoft Office

- Basic knowledge of Adobe Suite

- Must be currently enrolled in a 4 year fashion related college program

- Prior design/ production experience a plus

- Must have an appreciation for a fine, luxury product and the craftsmanship that goes into creating this product



Responsibilities

- Organizing, cataloging, and sourcing materials

- Communicating with our garment district vendors and manufacturers

- Assistance with style development for multiple seasons

- Day to day studio assistance as needed



Our studio is in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Please contact Olivia@jenniferbehr.com or zach.adams@jenniferbehr.com with your resume and availability.



This is a paid internship.