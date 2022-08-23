Ralph Lauren Designed Three Custom Wedding Dresses for Jennifer Lopez

Lopez in Ralph Lauren at the 2020 Met Gala Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Following their surprise Vegas ceremony last month — revealed exclusively in On the JLo — Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated their wedding over the weekend in Georgia.

An event 20 years in the making, many waited with bated breath (me, I'm many) for the big wedding-dress reveal. In the lead-up to the nuptials, it was rumored that Ralph Lauren would be creating Lopez's look, as the two have had a long-standing relationship. That was confirmed on Tuesday, when we finally got our first official look at Lopez's wedding dress in — where else? — On the JLo. But also: Vogue!

Lauren — who was also born and raised in the Bronx — has outfitted the multi-hyphenate for many important moments throughout her career, including when she was awarded the title of Fashion Icon by the CFDA in 2019 and her most recent Met Gala appearance. A full-circle moment all around!

TMZ published the first sneaky paparazzi shots over the weekend, but Vogue ran the first proper portrait of the bride, photographed in black and white by John Russo in her custom Ralph Lauren Collection gown. A riff on the designer's iconic turtleneck column dress, Lopez's wedding dress — which she wore with a cathedral-length veil — boasted a ruffled skirt with over 1,000 handkerchiefs and 500 meters of fabric, the magazine reported. She accessorized with pearl and diamond earrings by Mikimoto.

Vogue revealed that the groom, as well as their five children, also wore Ralph Lauren Couture. And that's not all: The brand designed two additional gowns for the bride, which she wore throughout the evening. (Lopez also fit in an outfit change for her Vegas nuptials.)

According to a press release from Ralph Lauren, Lopez's second dress was hand-embroidered by 30 artisans with strings of pearls, silk tulle micro-pleats and Swarovski crystals, the whole process taking 700 hours. The third look was also embellished with Swarovski crystals, and featured a mermaid silhouette and keyhole neckline. The brand published a YouTube video (above) documenting the process of creating all three gowns. You can also browse stylist Rob Zangardi's personal photos of the looks below.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.