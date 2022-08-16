Great Outfits In Fashion History: Julie Andrews' Billowing 1968 Oscars Dress

With her sheer, layered-tulle sleeves and voluminous taffeta skirt, she made quite the statement on the famous carpet.

Photo: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

When you think of Julie Andrews, you may think of her legendary contributions to film in "The Sound of Music," "Mary Poppins" and, of course, "The Princess Diaries." A true international treasure to the arts, Andrews quickly became a beloved figure and, in many ways, the ideal celebrity.

In the midst of her roles like Maria and Mary, Andrews was often regarded as a wholesome actor. She once said, "I hate the word wholesome, Richard Burton rang me up once and said, 'Do you know you're my only leading lady I've never slept with?' I said, 'Well, please don't tell everybody, it's the worst image'." Her appearance at the 1968 Academy Awards seems to have been the first measure the performer took in attempting to transition from certified 'good-girl' to an edgier version of herself.

As the future Dame prepared to star in films such as "Darling Lilli" (which would feature her in a shower scene and doing a strip-tease), she planned a 1960s version of a "soft-launch," attempting to mature herself in her goth-esque and edgy 1968 Academy Awards gown.

Photo: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Four years after her Best Actress win for "Mary Poppins," Andrews returned to the famous carpet in a spacious cocktail dress, featuring layered sheer-tulle sleeves and a voluminous taffeta skirt. The megastar paired the high mock neckline with a diamond brooch, a trend seemingly making its way back into fashion people's closets everywhere. She finished off the look with matching starburst-style diamond earrings and her unmistakable, quintessential pixie cut.

