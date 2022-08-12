KIRNA ZABETE Is Hiring An Entry-Level Merchandising Assistant In New York, NY

Job Overview

An entry-level merchandise position to provide operational and administration support to the Buying team. The position requires strong operational acumen and the ability to collaborate with cross functional teams and vendors.



Responsibilities

· Support all operations and processes for the Buying Team

· Running both weekly and ad-hoc reports as per Senior Buyers needs

· Liaise with brands to schedule and coordinate appointments

· Manage seasonal deliveries alongside operations, ensuring shipments are on time

· Gather and collate all information from brands for purchase orders

· Assign attributes to all purchase orders

· Track and gather missing information and pricing ahead of purchase order uploads

· Organize market prep materials each season as requested by Senior Buyers

· Support the team in the vendor onboarding process

· Assist with building trend boards and buy books each season

· Maintain vendor database each season, updating frequently

· Checking and confirming OC’s with vendors prior to purchase order uploads

· Assist in the completion of allocating seasonal products per location

· Provide the e-commerce team with weekly recaps on product analysis, and updates on new arrivals



Additional Skills:

· Proficiency with MS Office, particularly Excel

· Previous experience in the merchandising or retail industry is a plus

· Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

· Strong analytical and organizational skills

· Ability to multi-task, prioritize and perform under pressure



Please send all resumes to HR@Kirnazabete.com, subject line Merchandising Assistant.