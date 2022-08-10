Skip to main content
Sponsored Story

Kirna Zabette Is Seeking Fall '22 Interns In NYC

Kirna Zabête is a women's luxury fashion destination featuring the best edit of the best designers of today and tomorrow.
Kirna Zabete

Kirna Zabête is looking to hire spring interns! We are looking to grow our internship program with exceptional talent. Below is a list of open Fall Internships.

To apply, please send your resume to the appropriate contact with the subject line "Application for (Internship You Are Applying To). PLEASE NOTE: YOU MUST BE CURRENTLY ENROLLED IN COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY TO APPLY - INTERNSHIP AVAILABLE FOR ACADEMIC CREDIT ONLY.

MUST BE LOCAL IN NYC AS THIS INTERNSHIP IS IN PERSON/IN OFFICE.

We are looking for interns in the following fields:
- E-Commerce
- Buying
- Marketing
- PR
- Social Media
- Graphic Design

Please send all resumes to HR@Kirnazabete.com

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

462634190.jpg
Careers

Kirna Zabete Is Looking For A Buying Intern (NYC)

Kirna Zabete is looking for an intern for the buying office. It's a great opportunity for a candidate whose dream is to become a buyer in the future, as he/she will experience the entire buying process during fashion week and market.

By Winnie LiuAug 12, 2015
Careers

Sarah Flint Is Seeking Fall / Winter 2019 Interns In NYC

Luxury women’s footwear company, Sarah Flint, seeks intern to assist in day-to-daysocial media, photography, and production.

By Winnie LiuAug 13, 2019
mega mega
Sponsored Story

Mega Mega Projects Is Seeking Fall '22 Sales and PR Interns In New York, NY

Mega Mega Projects is a multi-label full-service brand development agency that specializes in jewelry. We combine public relations, sales, and digital strategy to grow brands in today’s digital world.

By Winnie LiuJul 5, 2022
Careers

SARAH FLINT IS SEEKING FALL/WINTER 2018 MARKETING/SALES INTERNS IN NYC

Luxury women’s footwear company, Sarah Flint, seeks intern to assist in day-to-day marketing and sales duties.

By Winnie LiuSep 26, 2018