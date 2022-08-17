KMJR.World Is Hiring A PR Manager In New York, NY

KMJR.World is looking for a positive and passionate candidate to join our team at the manager level. The ideal candidate has at least 4 - 6 years of fashion PR experience and strong people management skills.



Profile

· Support a diverse client portfolio and manage day-to-day client needs

· Support development and implementation of communications strategies, together with senior team

· Coordinate all public relations activities, such as pitching to fashion and lifestyle publications

· Research media lists, put forth ideas and manage pitch grids

· Oversee all press requests with the help of the Assistant

· Work closely with publications to gain major editorial exposure, and pitch feature stories

· Maintain relationships with editors and stylists to improve brand awareness

· Support planning and execution of client events and Lead all aspects of organization of an entire runway show: seating, interview requests, photographers’ confirmations

· Oversee influencer campaigns, such as giftings or seedings

· Maintain knowledge of current news, cultural climate, thought leaders and entertainment industry key players

· Ensure regular monthly reporting and project recaps for review of each project and related ROI



Key Skills

· Nimble and solution-oriented team member. who is timely both with deadlines and day-to-day

· Ability to multitask across multiple projects and clients simultaneously

· Relationships and interest in expanding relationships across fashion, art, music and as well, as lifestyle and luxury media

· Global perspective and approach to strategy and media, beyond North America

· Detailed oriented, well organized, self-starter with 4-6 years experience



To Apply: Please send your resume to friendofkmjr@kmjr.world, subject line PR Manager.