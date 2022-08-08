L52 Communications Americas, Inc. is hiring a PR Assistant in New York, NY

About L52 Communications Americas, Inc.

A fashion and lifestyle PR Agency with a roster of established and up-and-coming luxury brands. The agency was founded in London in 2016 and has recently opened a New York office. Please view our Instagram (@l52world) to learn more about our work and clients.



The ideal candidate must be organized and detail-oriented with excellent written and verbal communication skills. We are looking for someone who is passionate and knowledgeable about the industry. Experience with Launchmetrics or similar inventory and events system is a plus. The candidate must be based in New York as this is a full time in-person assistant position.



To apply, please send resume and cover letter to Molly Brown (mbrown@l52.world)



Responsibilities:



Sample Trafficking

Assistant PR Manager with editorial and VIP requests for all clients and follow up on sample loan returns

Manage collection inventory, log incoming and outgoing sample loans in L52 Launchmetrics database

Assist with organizing sample closet and merchandising as well as packing and unpacking client shipments

Communicate with media for editorial credit requests

Communicate with VIP stylists for showroom appointments

Coverage and Monthly Reports

Track and monitor upcoming credits, features and mentions of L52 NY brands

Prepare press clippings and assist with compiling press recaps and social media reports

VIP and Influencers

Assist with targeted research for influencers and VIPs for each of L52 NYclients

Assist with mailings or giftings to Editors, VIPs and Influencers

General