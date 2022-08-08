Skip to main content
Sponsored Story

L52 Communications Americas, Inc. is hiring a PR Assistant in New York, NY

A fashion PR internship is required. 1 year of relevant experience; a former or current PR Assistant role at another agency or in-house is preferred.
L52 Communications Logo

About L52 Communications Americas, Inc.
A fashion and lifestyle PR Agency with a roster of established and up-and-coming luxury brands. The agency was founded in London in 2016 and has recently opened a New York office. Please view our Instagram (@l52world) to learn more about our work and clients.

The ideal candidate must be organized and detail-oriented with excellent written and verbal communication skills. We are looking for someone who is passionate and knowledgeable about the industry. Experience with Launchmetrics or similar inventory and events system is a plus. The candidate must be based in New York as this is a full time in-person assistant position.

To apply, please send resume and cover letter to Molly Brown (mbrown@l52.world)

Responsibilities:

Sample Trafficking

  • Assistant PR Manager with editorial and VIP requests for all clients and follow up on sample loan returns
  • Manage collection inventory, log incoming and outgoing sample loans in L52 Launchmetrics database
  • Assist with organizing sample closet and merchandising as well as packing and unpacking client shipments
  • Communicate with media for editorial credit requests
  • Communicate with VIP stylists for showroom appointments

Coverage and Monthly Reports

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

  • Track and monitor upcoming credits, features and mentions of L52 NY brands
  • Prepare press clippings and assist with compiling press recaps and social media reports

VIP and Influencers

  • Assist with targeted research for influencers and VIPs for each of L52 NYclients
  • Assist with mailings or giftings to Editors, VIPs and Influencers

General

  • Assist with special project when needed
  • Lead on administrative tasks
  • Take meeting notes for weekly and bi-weekly client calls 

Related Stories

lucien pages
Careers

Lucien Pagès Communication Is Hiring A PR Assistant In New York, NY

1-2 years of relevant experience, such as a PR assistant role at another agency or in-house, a fashion PR internship or showroom experience, is required.

By Winnie LiuJun 2, 2022
pexels-harper-sunday-3751226
Sponsored Story

Lucien Pagès Communication Is Hiring A PR Assistant In New York, NY

Lucien Pagès Communication is a public relations agency with a portfolio of high-profile luxury brands as well as young, up-and-coming fashion and luxury labels that have become industry references.

By Winnie LiuJan 5, 2022
rk communications logo
Sponsored Story

RK Communications Is Hiring A PR Assistant In New York, NY

RK Communications is actively seeking an PR Assistant/PR Coordinator for its New York headquarters.

By Winnie LiuJan 18, 2022
Careers

Linda Gaunt Communications Is Hiring An Account Assistant, New York, NY

Linda Gaunt Communications is seeking an account assistant with a minimum of one-year agency or in-house public relations experience.

By Winnie LiuJun 21, 2019