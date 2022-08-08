L52 Communications Americas, Inc. is hiring a PR Assistant in New York, NY
About L52 Communications Americas, Inc.
A fashion and lifestyle PR Agency with a roster of established and up-and-coming luxury brands. The agency was founded in London in 2016 and has recently opened a New York office. Please view our Instagram (@l52world) to learn more about our work and clients.
The ideal candidate must be organized and detail-oriented with excellent written and verbal communication skills. We are looking for someone who is passionate and knowledgeable about the industry. Experience with Launchmetrics or similar inventory and events system is a plus. The candidate must be based in New York as this is a full time in-person assistant position.
To apply, please send resume and cover letter to Molly Brown (mbrown@l52.world)
Responsibilities:
Sample Trafficking
- Assistant PR Manager with editorial and VIP requests for all clients and follow up on sample loan returns
- Manage collection inventory, log incoming and outgoing sample loans in L52 Launchmetrics database
- Assist with organizing sample closet and merchandising as well as packing and unpacking client shipments
- Communicate with media for editorial credit requests
- Communicate with VIP stylists for showroom appointments
Coverage and Monthly Reports
- Track and monitor upcoming credits, features and mentions of L52 NY brands
- Prepare press clippings and assist with compiling press recaps and social media reports
VIP and Influencers
- Assist with targeted research for influencers and VIPs for each of L52 NYclients
- Assist with mailings or giftings to Editors, VIPs and Influencers
General
- Assist with special project when needed
- Lead on administrative tasks
- Take meeting notes for weekly and bi-weekly client calls