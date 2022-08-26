The 2022 Labor Day Sales We're Actually Shopping

If you've been afraid to pull the trigger on certain clothing, accessories and beauty products this summer, you might want to check them out again this Labor Day weekend. Your wishlisted items may very well be deeply discounted. Some people spend their Labor Day weekend barbecuing with family in the backyard; we're going to be sifting through the best online sales our editors could find, listed below by category. Happy shopping (and be sure to check back — we'll be updating the list as more sales are announced)!

Fashion Sales

Alamour the Label: 20% off sale styles from 9/4 through 9/5

Aquatalia: up to 80% off all categories from 9/3 through 9/8

Back Beat Co.: 30% off sitewide with code NOGOODBYES from 8/31 through 9/4

Bala Footwear: 20% off Bala Twelves from 8/29 through 9/6

Benho: 10% off sitewide with code FORYOU10 from 9/4 through 9/6

BlankNYC: 30% off sitewide from 8/26 through 9/6

Bluebella: selected items up to 50% off from 8/25 through 9/5

Cupshe: up 70% off; new subscribers get an additional 12% off or free shipping

DL1961: up to 40% off selected styles with code LABORDAY22, from 8/25 through 9/5

Dr. Scholl’s Shoes: 25% off select fall styles and extra 30% off sale with code LABORYAY from 9/1 through 9/6

Eberjey: up to 40% off sale styles with code BYESUMMER from 9/2 through 9/5

Everlane: 60% off select summer styles and extra 30% off denim through 9/5

FIND ME NOW: 20% off sitewide (excluding Second Skin and Kai in Cobalt) from 9/2 through 9/5

Gigi C Bikinis: 25% off sitewide (restrictions apply) from 9/1 through 9/5

Girlfriend Collective: 15% off sitewide and an additional up to 60% off select sale styles from 9/1 through 9/5

GSTQ: 30% off sitewide with code LD30 from 8/28 through 9/6

Hatch: 20% off all leggings with code STOCKUP20 from 9/2 through 9/5

Hutch: 40% off sitewide

INDY: 25% off sitewide with code LABOR25 from 8/26 through 8/29

J/Slides: up to 25% off from 9/1 through 9/5

Jade Swim: buy one, get one free on all sale items with code LABORJADE from 8/29 through 9/6

Jenni Kayne: 20% sitewide from 9/1 through 9/5

Michael Stars: extra 30% off all sale with code LDAY from 9/1 through 9/6

Monday Swimwear: up to 60% off select styles

NiceAsHeck: 20 to 60% off sitewide from 9/2 through 9/6

NOTTE: 20% off sitewide with code ENDOFSUMMER from 9/2 through 9/5

Old Navy: up to 60% off storewide — jeans from $15, tops from $6, dresses from $12, activewear from $12

PICNICWEAR: 20% off sitewide (excluding new pieces and stationery) from 9/2 through 9/5

P.J.Salvage: up to 45% off select styles from 8/31 through 9/6

Ramy Brook: additional 25% off sale from 9/1 through 9/5

Reef: 25% off sitewide with code LDWSALE from 8/31 through 9/5

Retrofête: extra 25% off sale from 8/30 through 9/6

Seroya.NYC: extra 25% off sale from 8/30 through 9/6

Shaya: 25% off sitewide with code LBD22 from 9/1 through 9/6

Simple Retro: buy two, get 15% off from 8/24 through 9/7

Studs: 20% off sitewide and in-store fashion jewelry from 9/1 through 9/5

ThirtyYears: 20% off sitewide with code LIGHTWERK from 9/2 through 9/5

Toms: up to 75% off select styles from 9/1 through 9/5

Vince Camuto: additional 50% off sale styles with code LABORDAY from 9/1 through 9/6

Warp + Weft: up to 70% off prices as marked from 9/1 through 9/6

Westward Leaning: 25% off sitewide with code 25OFF from 8/29 through 9/6

White + Warren: extra 20% off all sale from 9/1 through 9/5

Beauty Sales

Alpha-H: 20% off sitewide with code ENDOFSUMMER from 8/29 through 9/5

Avène: free shipping on all orders from 9/1 to 9/5

Boscia: 50% off full-sized products from 8/31 through 9/3

By/Rosie Jane: gift with purchase with orders over $70 from 8/31 through 9/5

Credo Beauty: gift with purchase with orders over $125 from 8/25 through 8/28

Dr. Jart: free Treatment Mission Clear Kit with any $40 purchase from 9/2 through 9/5

Dermaflash: 25% off sitewide from 8/31 through 9/5

Eve Lom: 30% off sitewide from 9/2 through 9/5

Golde: 15% off sitewide and gift with purchase from 8/28 through 9/5

Izzy: 20% off all single purchases and memberships with code LABORIZZY from 9/2 through 9/6

Kerastase: up to 20% from 9/1 through 9/6

Kopari: 20% off sitewide, plus free full-size product with $70 purchase from 9/1 through 9/5

Manyo: 25% off sitewide from 9/3 through 9/6

Natura: 25% off full-priced products from 8/31 through 9/5

Nautropathica: 25% off orders over $75 from 8/29 through 9/5

Odacite: 10% off $100 with code LABOR10, 15% off $150 with code LABOR15, 20% $250 with code LABOR20 from 8/31 through 9/5

Pattern: 20% off sitewide from 9/2 to 9/5

Paula's Choice Skincare: 20% off sitewide from 9/1 through 9/5

Prima: 20% off sitewide from 9/1 through 9/6

Refa: 20% off sitewide (excluding the Fine Bubble S Showerhead and Fine Bubble S Showerhead Set) with code LABORDAY20 from 9/1 through 9/5

Roen: 20% off sitewide from 9/2 through 9/7

Smashbox: 25% off purchases over $65 from 9/2 through 9/7

Sparitual: 25% off sitewide from 9/2 through 9/5

The Detox Market: up to 15% from 9/2 through 9/5

Urban Decay: 50% off the Naked Reloaded Eyeshadow Palette from 9/1 through 9/5

Ustawi: 25% off sitewide from 9/1 through 9/5

Wiley Body: 20% off sitewide from 8/31 through 9/5

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

