LABwerkz Co Is Hiring An Entry-Level Apparel Production Assistant In Carson, CA

S Smith Textiles Consulting Inc., dba LABwerkz Co.,MFG. is a branded and private label manufacturer, based in the United States and headquartered in Carson, CA.



We specialize in knitwear goods, promotional products, and developing private label programs, domestically.



Position Summary

We are seeking an Apparel Production Assistant that is self motivated, organized, eager to learn, and willing to work with other Team Members on projects in and outside of day to day responsibilities. The candidate will be involved with customer & vendor communications, help manage administrative tasks, and make occasional visits to our production facilities. Help develop and deliver a strategic sourcing plan to meet design vision, merchant requirements and company financial goals. Ensure all products achieve the cost, delivery, construction and quality requirements to meet customer expectations, brand positioning and are aligned with Design and Merchandising objectives.



Primary Responsibilities

· Help manage production orders at multiple facilities / locations, including purchasing and tracking materials, updating inventories, sourcing / costing, communicating with vendors / clients.

· Assist team with client / vendor communications and relationship management.

· Create purchase orders, invoices, tech packs, mock ups, estimates, etc.

· Manage inventory and purchase materials daily.

· Record & ship samples for approvals and future reference.

· Establish relationships with vendors to drive business objectives throughout the product development and production cycle.

· Assist Production team to drive timely resolution of production issues in order to deliver on-time.

· Help nurture strong cross functional partnerships; driving business results and inspiring a culture of transparency, collaboration, and accountability.

· Traveling required to local production facilities.



Skills / Experience:

· Adobe Illustrator & Photoshop - proficiency preferred.

· Excellent oral and written communication skills.

· Google docs / Microsoft Office - Word, Excel - strong spreadsheet skills are preferred.

· Moderate proficiency with basic AR and AP transactions in Quickbooks Online preferred.

· Apparel sourcing / production, preferred experience with screen printing, embroidery, sublimation, DTG.

· Strong communication skills: obtaining and relaying information clearly, accurately, and in a timely manner is the key function of this position.

· Multi-tasking, managing many projects simultaneously is common.

· Ability to work well under tight timelines.

· Ability to work as a team member.

· Keen sense of urgency.

· Exceptionally strong problem solving and multitasking skills.

· Ability to work under pressure in an environment of constantly shifting priorities and changes.

· Self motivated & hard working.



Pay: $16.00 - $20.00 per hour



Education:

· Associate (Preferred)



Work Remotely:

· No



Work Location: One location



Job Types: Part-time, Or Paid Internship



· Flexible schedule



Skills

· Graphic design: 1 year (Preferred)

· Adobe Creative Suite: 1 year (Preferred)

· Adobe Illustrator: 1 year (Preferred)



To Apply: Please send your resume to labwerkzco@gmail.com, subject line Production Assistant.