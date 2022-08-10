laChambre Is Hiring An Account Executive And Seeking (Paid) Fall '22 Interns In Los Angeles

Account Executive

laChambre is seeking an Account Executive who is excited to work with us in maintaining a positive public image for our the agency and the brands we represent. You should have your finger on the pulse of up-and-coming talent, culture and conversations within the media and come prepared with a rolodex of mens and women’s stylists, celebrity publicists and a track record of placements on top talent. We are seeking an organized, motivated and hardworking individual who can multi-task. Have a general understanding of working in all categories: Menswear, Footwear, Accessories and Jewelry/Timepieces



Key Responsibilities

● Strategically pitching brands for relevant VIP opportunities through-out the year

● Respond to and manage samples requests

● Loaning/Seeding to key celebrities and secure placements

● Oversee influencer campaigns, such as gifting or seeding

● Proactive relationship building by entertaining top stylists and creating brand building initiatives

● Begin to build relationships with relevant celeb editors, developing pitches and securing media coverage and amplification of media coverage post sighting

● Pitch/Organize/Execute key projects for each brand

● Maintaining media lists and monitoring for sightings, generate media alert, distribute and follow up for credits

● Support a diverse client portfolio and manage day-to-day client needs

● Support development and implementation of communications strategies, together with senior team

● Coordinate all public relations activities, such as pitching to fashion and lifestyle publications

● Research media lists, put forth ideas and manage pitch grids

● Monitor credits, compile and distribute bi-weekly reports and press clippings

● Support planning an execution of client events

● Provide support to founder on key projects and accounts



Qualifications:

● 3+ years of VIP experience

● Previous work experience with top stylists in a VIP Services capacity

Rolodex of stylists, celebrity publicists and a track record of placements with top talent

● Extensive knowledge of the VIP landscape, both organic and paid

● Detail-oriented and well organized, self-starter and highly motivated, passionate about luxury fashion and the brands we represent

● Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, start-up environment

● Must have excellent written and verbal communication skills

● Excellent project management skills with exceptional organizational and planning skills

● Outstanding interpersonal skills

● Business acumen with the ability to communicate effectively

● Exceptional relationship-building skills, collaborative, able to work well with others

● Proactive self-starter and an enthusiastic, client-facing professional

● Knowledgeable on FashionGPS

● Bachelor's degree in communications, PR, journalism or marketing preferred



Benefits

● Generous weekly schedule

● PTO in addition to holidays

● Salary commensurate with experience

● Health Insurance Benefits



TO APPLY: Send an e-mail to Bobbie at INFO@LACHAMBREPR.COM / put ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE in Subject line



ALSO LOOKING FOR FALL INTERNS (PAID):

● $15/HR - 3 Month Commitment Minimum.

● 11am-4pm - 3 Days a week, In person in West Hollywood area



Your responsibilities during your internship will include (but are not limited to): assisting with sample inventory, assisting with sample send outs, returns and pitches, assisting with client coverage reports, researching current industry events, news and trends, researching relevant VIP talent based on specific client project needs, searching for talent placements on social media as well as photo agency websites, assisting with client giftings , maintaining showroom organization, assisting with showroom merchandising



TO APPLY: e-mail INFO@LACHAMBREPR.COM / put FALL INTERNSHIP in Subject line



Instagram: @lachambrehq