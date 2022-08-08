Must Read: Lewis Hamilton Covers 'Vanity Fair,' Jacob Elordi Covers 'GQ'

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Lewis Hamilton covers Vanity Fair

The Formula 1 driver is covering Vanity Fair's September 2022 issue in head-to-toe pink Valentino. Hamilton discusses the origins of his love for racing, racism in his childhood and the sports industry, his love for fashion, changing what it means to be a Formula 1 driver in 2022 and more. The star also details his devastating loss in Abu Dhabi last year, where he tells Chris Heath his "worst fears came alive." {Vanity Fair}

Jacob Elordi is a GQ September cover star

In the magazine's September "Hype Issue," the actor talks about trying to navigate his newfound fame after the instant popularity of his projects "The Kissing Booth" and "Euphoria." He reflects on legends like Marlon Brando and Laurence Olivier, as well as more recent ones like Heath Ledger and Christian Bale who played a massive role in him pursuing a career in acting. Elordi also discusses his admiration for his dad and his close relationship with his mom, calling her "the most present, loving, just beautiful, angelic human being on this planet." {GQ}

The difficulties of recycling old clothing

Recycling processes can turn old clothes into valuable raw materials, which could offer a solution to the growing amount of clothing waste. Startup SuperCircle is looking to simplify the costly and complicated process of getting old clothes from consumers' wardrobes into the hands of recyclers. SuperCircle's vision is circular fashion — the idea that the industry could "reorient itself around products that are made, purchased, recycled, remade and resold while consuming as few new resources as possible." With so much clothing going into the trash, being burnt or sent to landfill, brands must begin to take the mission of circular fashion seriously. {Business of Fashion}

Jackie Aina receives backlash for candle name

The beauty YouTuber, who owns candle company Forvr Mood, is receiving backlash online for naming one of her latest candles "Soro Soke." This Yoruba phrase translates to "speak up" or "speak louder" and was used as a rallying cry during Nigeria's #EndSars social movement in 2020, which called for an end to police brutality. People have called out Aina, who is Nigerian American, for being notably silent at the time and are accusing her of only promoting Nigerian culture when she can profit off of it. Aina has since apologized on her Instagram and pulled the product, saying, "...we missed the mark on this and it will never happen again." {The Cut}

Homepage Photo: Peter J Fox/Getty Images

