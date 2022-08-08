Skip to main content

Must Read: Lewis Hamilton Covers 'Vanity Fair,' Jacob Elordi Covers 'GQ'

Plus, the difficulties of finding simple methods for recycling old clothing.
lewis hamilton vanity fair sep 2022 cover

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Lewis Hamilton covers Vanity Fair
The Formula 1 driver is covering Vanity Fair's September 2022 issue in head-to-toe pink Valentino. Hamilton discusses the origins of his love for racing, racism in his childhood and the sports industry, his love for fashion, changing what it means to be a Formula 1 driver in 2022 and more. The star also details his devastating loss in Abu Dhabi last year, where he tells Chris Heath his "worst fears came alive." {Vanity Fair}

jacob elordi gq september 2022 cover
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jacob Elordi is a GQ September cover star
In the magazine's September "Hype Issue," the actor talks about trying to navigate his newfound fame after the instant popularity of his projects "The Kissing Booth" and "Euphoria." He reflects on legends like Marlon Brando and Laurence Olivier, as well as more recent ones like Heath Ledger and Christian Bale who played a massive role in him pursuing a career in acting. Elordi also discusses his admiration for his dad and his close relationship with his mom, calling her "the most present, loving, just beautiful, angelic human being on this planet." {GQ}

The difficulties of recycling old clothing
Recycling processes can turn old clothes into valuable raw materials, which could offer a solution to the growing amount of clothing waste. Startup SuperCircle is looking to simplify the costly and complicated process of getting old clothes from consumers' wardrobes into the hands of recyclers. SuperCircle's vision is circular fashion — the idea that the industry could "reorient itself around products that are made, purchased, recycled, remade and resold while consuming as few new resources as possible." With so much clothing going into the trash, being burnt or sent to landfill, brands must begin to take the mission of circular fashion seriously. {Business of Fashion}

Jackie Aina receives backlash for candle name
The beauty YouTuber, who owns candle company Forvr Mood, is receiving backlash online for naming one of her latest candles "Soro Soke." This Yoruba phrase translates to "speak up" or "speak louder" and was used as a rallying cry during Nigeria's #EndSars social movement in 2020, which called for an end to police brutality. People have called out Aina, who is Nigerian American, for being notably silent at the time and are accusing her of only promoting Nigerian culture when she can profit off of it. Aina has since apologized on her Instagram and pulled the product, saying, "...we missed the mark on this and it will never happen again." {The Cut}

Homepage Photo: Peter J Fox/Getty Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

Kim Kardashian with blonde hair on Tuesday June 21, 2022
News

Must Read: Kim Kardashian Covers 'Allure,' Demi Moore Releases Swimwear Line With Andie

Plus, the companies looking to detox dyeing.

By Brooke FrischerJul 7, 2022
white-packaging-skin-care
News

Must Read: Beauty Companies Are Rethinking (But Not Discontinuing) Skin-Lightening Products, LVMH Prize Set up Grant for Previous Winners

Plus, Veja becomes even more sustainable.

By Stephanie SaltzmanJun 26, 2020
Dakota Johnson
News

Must Read: Dakota Johnson Covers 'Vanity Fair,' Cate Blanchett Named New Louis Vuitton House Ambassador

Plus, Julee Wilson appointed executive director of BeautyUnited.

By Brooke FrischerJun 28, 2022
Customers shop between racks of clothing in the United States.
News

Must Read: Will a Recession Stunt Sustainable Fashion? Shein Removes Blouse After Mexico Complains

Plus, is fame enough to sell a beauty brand?

By Brooke FrischerJul 22, 2022