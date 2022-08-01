Skip to main content
Lindsey Media Is Hiring NYFW Freelancers

Lindsey Media is now hiring freelance staff members for New York Fashion Week this September 2023.

Applicants should have a minimum of 3-4 years PR experience, be very detail oriented, strong team players, have Launchmetrics experience, be able to recognize editors/notables and be confident in approaching them with a warm professional demeanor.

Term is August 22-September 17th
To apply, please email kay@lindsey.media

Must be available for full days/evenings during the entire term.

