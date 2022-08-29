LINDSEY THORNBURG PRODUCTION INTERNSHIP IN NEW YORK, NY (PAID INTERNSHIP)

Lindsey Thornburg is looking for interns for the Fall/Winter production season. The position has a flexible schedule and is paid $15/hourly and available for school credit. Students of any year level are eligible to apply, but we would prefer someone with a fashion background.



Responsibilities included but are not limited to:

- hand sewing

- pressing and ironing

- sourcing fabric, trims, and swatches

- working hand in hand with our production teams and seamstresses



Pease email a portfolio and a short introduction about yourself to katlyn@lindseythornburg.com Internship is in person - must be located in New York City or tristate area



