LINDSEY THORNBURG PRODUCTION INTERNSHIP IN NEW YORK, NY (PAID INTERNSHIP)

Celebrated for our signature cloaks since 2008, Lindsey Thornburg creates elevated outerwear, ready-to-wear, and custom clothing handmade in New York City.
Lindsey Thornburg is looking for interns for the Fall/Winter production season. The position has a flexible schedule and is paid $15/hourly and available for school credit. Students of any year level are eligible to apply, but we would prefer someone with a fashion background.

Responsibilities included but are not limited to:
- hand sewing
- pressing and ironing
- sourcing fabric, trims, and swatches
- working hand in hand with our production teams and seamstresses

Pease email a portfolio and a short introduction about yourself to katlyn@lindseythornburg.com Internship is in person - must be located in New York City or tristate area

@lindseythornburg

