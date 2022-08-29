LINDSEY THORNBURG PRODUCTION INTERNSHIP IN NEW YORK, NY (PAID INTERNSHIP)
Lindsey Thornburg is looking for interns for the Fall/Winter production season. The position has a flexible schedule and is paid $15/hourly and available for school credit. Students of any year level are eligible to apply, but we would prefer someone with a fashion background.
Responsibilities included but are not limited to:
- hand sewing
- pressing and ironing
- sourcing fabric, trims, and swatches
- working hand in hand with our production teams and seamstresses
Pease email a portfolio and a short introduction about yourself to katlyn@lindseythornburg.com Internship is in person - must be located in New York City or tristate area
@lindseythornburg