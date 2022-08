Lividini & Co. Is Seeking Fall '22 PR Interns In New York, NY

With an extraordinary team of professionals whose areas of expertise surpass those of traditional marketing communications agencies, L&Co. is widely recognized for delivering exceptional results with strategically grounded, creatively executed and measurably effective brand and business solutions.



We are seeking talented PR interns for Fall 2022 to help our teams with day-to-day tasks and responsibilities.



Responsibilities Include:

● Monitoring and clipping client placement/coverage in print and online outlets

● Assisting with product giftings/mailings

● Conduct industry research for clients

● Assist in execution of special events

● Brainstorm pitch angles and ideas for clients

● Assist in drafting pitches and media alerts for events/initiatives

● Pull targeted press lists together for outreach

● Updating and maintaining press lists

● Keep abreast of industry trends

● Assist with general office/team organization



Start Date: September 2022

End Date: December 2022

Compensation: School credit or stipend upon completion of internship



Please email resume to hannah@lividini.com



@lividinico