Must Read: Madison Beer Is the Newest Fenty Beauty Face, Cathy Horyn Profiles Jonathan Anderson

Madison Beer is Fenty Beauty's latest star

Singer and songwriter Madison Beer is the newest face of Rihanna's Fenty Beauty. This ambassador role will show Madison showcasing her complexion and color essentials, as well as application techniques for on-stage, on-camera, and behind-the-mic looks. Beer wears a full face of the brand's newest products in her latest music video for "Dangerous." {Fashionista inbox}

The rise of Jonathan Anderson

For The Cut, Cathy Horyn chronicles Jonathan Anderson's career and achievements at Loewe, from convincing LVMH executives he should get the job, to increasing annual revenues fivefold. Horyn also takes readers through Anderson's educational background, unique creative process and undeniable ambition. As he continues to work on his own label, J.W. Anderson, alongside his transformative work for Loewe, there are plenty of rumors about what he could plan next. {The Cut}

How does a brand like Louis Vuitton pick a designer?

Almost a year after Virgil Abloh's passing, Louis Vuitton owner LVMH is expected to announce his successor in the coming weeks. Martine Rose, Grace Wales Bonner and Telfar Clemens are among the names floating around. Because of Abloh's undeniably transformative tenure at the brand, LVMH must tread lightly when it comes to finding the next in line. For Business of Fashion, Lauren Sherman explains that when a brand is doing well and the creative director exits, compiling a list of candidates to take over is harder than when a company is in need of a "significant refresh." "There is less risk with brands that are not in good shape," said Anne Raphaël, a managing partner at executive recruitment firm Boyden. "It's easier to take a bet." Ultimately, Raphaël says the decider is a gut feeling of how well the candidate understands the brand vision. {Business of Fashion}

