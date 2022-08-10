Great Outfits in Fashion History: Mary-Kate Olsen in Vintage Issey Miyake

Photo: Alo Ceballos/FilmMagic

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Beyond being fashion icons themselves (for their personal styles and for their actual designs), Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are incredibly knowledgeable patrons of the industry, amassing impressive personal archives filled with the most revered labels: Martin Margiela, Comme des Garçons, Chanel, Dior, Issey Miyake. They've given us glimpses of this collection over the years, like when they opened up their closet for a special sale last year or on the occasional red carpet (when they're not in The Row, of course).

One such instance was the 2013 CFDA Awards, which Mary-Kate attended with younger sibling Elizabeth. She wore a vintage black pleated spiral gown by Issey Miyake. (Lizzie, meanwhile, donned The Row.) The way the designer's signature textured fabric cascaded down created a beautiful structure, which Mary-Kate highlighted by keeping it light on accessories — just a pair of long beaded earrings that add some color, and black platform heels — and minimal on the beauty front.

Miyake passed away earlier this month; his legacy lives on in the many, many designers he influenced throughout his career and his forward-thinking approach to design. Shop his brand's signature pleats in the gallery below.

