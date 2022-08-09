Skip to main content

This $9 Drugstore Makeup Find Is a Lazy Person's Dream

Eye shadow has never been more foolproof.
Editors' Picks are the Fashionista team's true (#notspon) fashion and beauty obsessions, handpicked by professionals who see it all. Any beauty product you see here has been vetted and tested by the editor recommending it.

Eye makeup — liner, shadow, cut creases — can feel particularly intimidating for a lot of people. For me, it's also just time consuming and something for which I don't have a whole lot of patience lately. So when I encounter a product that makes eye makeup as foolproof, impactful and quick as possible — like Maybelline's Color Strike Cream-to-Powder Eyeshadow Pen — I'm all in.

The slim tube contains a wand with a pointed sponge applicator tip, which automatically dips into the eye shadow housed on the other end when it's closed. To use it, you just unscrew the cap and swipe the applicator over lids (you can re-dip it to build more pigment). Touted as a "cream-to-powder" formula, the shadow feels ultra-smooth going on and blends easily, but sets within a few seconds. I also find the shape of the applicator tip really effective; the rounded sides can be used to distribute shadow evenly over the whole eyelid, while the pointed tip works well for targeting more precise spots.

Maybelline Color Strike Cream-to-Powder Eyeshadow Pen in Spark, $9, available here.

My go-to shade is Spark, a shimmery warm champagne that lends a super pretty all-over glow or can be used as a highlighter to target brow bones, the inner corners of the eyes, and even dabbed along the cheekbones and cupid's bow.

This product is a lazy person's dream (it's me, I'm the lazy person), and the fact that it's available at the drugstore for less than $10 makes me even more of a fan. 

Maybelline Color Strike Cream-to-Powder Eyeshadow Pen in Spark, $9, available here.

