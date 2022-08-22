Skip to main content
Sponsored Story

Meg Is Hiring Sales Associates / Stylists In New York, NY

Meg is a locally made, women run independent clothing line designing easy pieces that fit into our ladies everyday life in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Toronto and beyond.
Meg Logo_Blk (1)

At Meg, our sales associates/stylists are the core of our brand, emitting our culture of women's empowerment, fashion, and creativity while executing the highest levels of customer service. The stylist’s role primarily focuses on driving sales through delivery and maintenance of our luxury clientele service levels, building new client relationships, and continuing to grow overall brand awareness through these relationships.

We are looking for full-time stylists to work out of our Nolita and Boerum Hill locations, 5 days a week, as well as part-time stylists to work 2-3 days a week. This position is flexible and can be a mixture of weekend and weekdays. If this sounds like you, we would love for you to join our team!

Qualifications:
● Luxury retail or high-end boutique experience
● A commitment to delivering top-notch, personalized customer service
● A love of fashion and a solid knowledge of contemporary and independent designers
● An awareness and appreciation of the Meg brand
● Excellent organization skills
● Inventory management experience
● Order fulfillment experience
● Especially qualified associates also have experience with retaining clients and providing personal shopping
● Experience working with Shopify POS and backend strongly preferred

Pay is $20 to $25 per hour, based on experience. 

When submitting your resume, save the file name as the position you are applying for and your full name. Please provide a cover letter telling us about you, why you want to work for Meg, and anything else you'd want us to know.

Please send applications to Taylor at web@megshops.com.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

thorsun Untitled design (2)
Sponsored Story

Thorsun Is Hiring Sales Associates In New York, NY

Thorsun is a men’s and women’s resort wear line created by George Sotelo with the discerning and spontaneous modern traveler in mind.

By Winnie Liu
Careers

Armarium Is Hiring A Sales Associate / Stylist In New York, NY

Armarium is looking for a Stylist / Sales Associate who is proactive, leads by example, is highly driven and commercial while at the same time a team player.

By Winnie Liu
Careers

Margaux Is Hiring A Sales Associate In New York, NY

Margaux is looking for a sales associate to join the team at the just-opened flagship on Bleecker Street in the West Village.

By Winnie Liu
figure eight logo
Sponsored Story

Figure Eight Is Hiring Sales Associates In New York, NY

Figure Eight is a new sustainable retail concept store that reimagines the ecosystem of luxury fashion.

By Winnie Liu