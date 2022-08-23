Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: 'Archetypes' Podcast Premiere Edition

The Duchess kept it simple to promote the first release from her and Prince Harry's Spotify deal.

Ever since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, the world's eyes have been fixed on Meghan Markle — and her style. We'll be following the Meghan Markle Effect™ with our column, "Meghan Markle Wore a Thing."

On Tuesday, Meghan Markle dropped the premiere episode of her long-awaited podcast, "Archetypes." The weekly series delves into "the labels that try to hold women back," according to the global streaming platform, with the Duchess of Sussex speaking with powerful women about how these stereotypes impact their lives. (Her first guest: pal Serena Williams.)

In the cover image for "Archetypes," Markle is photographed in black and white wearing a white tank top, her hair loose and parted down the middle.

To promote the new series, Spotify also released a short clip of the Duchess sitting down to record "Archetypes." Markle kept it simple there, too, in a cream-and-brown striped tie-front blouse with capri-length trousers.

"Archetypes" is the first release from an overall deal the Duke and Duchess signed with the streaming platform back in December 2020. There's lots to look forward to from Markle — Mariah Carey's the next guest on her podcast, and she and Prince Harry are traveling to the U.K. and Germany in the next few weeks. While we wait for her next official appearance, revisit some of her best fashion moments in the gallery below.

75 Gallery 75 Images

Homepage photo: Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.