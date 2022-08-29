Must Read: Meghan Markle Covers 'The Cut,' The Fashion Legacy of Serena Williams

Photo: Campbell Addy for The Cut

Meghan Markle covers The Cut

Allison P. Davis interviews the illustrious Meghan Markle for the special September cover story of New York Magazine's The Cut. The Duchess and former actor discusses her new life in California with Harry, Archie and Lilibet. Nearly three years after stepping down as senior members of the royal family, the wedded couple is just starting to truly expand their company Archewell, including the launch of Markle's podcast "Archetypes." After the Serena Williams conversation on ambition, the remainder of the episodes will feature different "types" of women being discussed by other wildly famous women, including labels like "Old Maid," "Dragon Lady" and "Bimbo." The story was shot by Campbell Addy and styled by Jessica Willis. {The Cut}

The boundary-breaking fashion of Serena Williams

For The New York Times, Vanessa Friedman chronicles Serena Williams' thoughtful, barrier-breaking fashion statements on and off the tennis courts. Friedman reveals that at this year's U.S. Open, Williams will wear a little black tennis dress with long, sheer sleeves, a six-layer skirt — one tier for every U.S. Open title she has won — and a bodice featuring a galaxy of stars, representing a "supernova's farewell." The constant scrutiny Williams has faced in her sports career has also served as inspiration to change the cultural landscape of the game for everyone, from gameplay to fashion. Williams' close friendship with Anna Wintour, which the star describes as "formative," is also discussed. (Wintour describes Williams as "fearless.") {The New York Times}

Homepage Photo: Simon Dawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Sign up for our daily newsletter and get the latest industry news in your inbox every day.