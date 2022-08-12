Skip to main content
MEGHAN WOOD CO. Is Seeking Fall 2022 PR Intern In New York, NY (Hybrid Remote)

Over twenty years of experience coupled with a genuine love, and deep understanding of the fashion industry, Meghan Wood provides valuable insight on brand building. Meghan prides herself on her commitment to her clients and being able to provide meaningful, bespoke levels of service that results in unique, tailor-made strategies that work. Throughout her career, she has had the privilege to work closely with incredible global luxury brands as well as retail destinations.

FALL 2022 INTERN OVERVIEW
The ideal candidate must be organized, service and detail oriented, mindful of deadlines, solution oriented, as well as think creatively about big picture opportunities for our clients. While working hand in hand with Meghan, this role will develop and strengthen your relationships across fashion and communications that will support future success.

AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITIES BUT NOT LIMITED TO:
o Support with seeding/gifting send out and initiatives
o Support asset management process and ensure assets are saved in appropriately
o Support with Sample Trafficking
o Take an active interest in the world of digital communications and can identify how digital activations can support our client strategies from what influencers brands are working with, to which websites brands are doing paid partnerships with etc.
o Keep up to date with developments in the influencer sphere and identifies opportunities to suggest suitable influencers for clients

KEY REQUIREMENTS:
o Must be able to receive school credit
o Strong communication skills (both written and oral), research, and organization skills
o Genuine interest in culture, arts, fashion, and lifestyle
o High levels of attention to detail and the ability to present and interpret quantitative and qualitative data
o Positive attitude to challenging situations and a willingness to go above and beyond the call of duty to complete a project accurately and on time
o Highly motivated and enthusiastic
o Strong work ethic
o Actively seeks out opportunities to learn something new and broaden their experiences
o Efficient in Outlook, Excel, Launchmetrics, and PowerPoint

Hybrid Work (Office in SoHo)
20-30 Hours Per Week
Daily Travel & Meal Stipend

Resumes can be received to office@meghanwood.co

