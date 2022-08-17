Must Read: Michelle Yeoh Covers 'Town & Country,' Gen-Z TikTokers Boycott Amazon

Photo: Ruven Afanador for Town & Country/Courtesy of Hearst

Michelle Yeoh is the September cover star of Town & Country

The actor, best known for her latest role in "Everything Everywhere All At Once," was photographed by Ruven Afanador and styled by Christina Ehrlich. In the interview with Amy Nicholson, she discusses the possibility of marriage in her future, fighting for the roles she deserves and her professional relationship with director Quentin Tarantino. {Town & Country}

Gen-Z TikTokers are boycotting Amazon

The "People Over Prime Pledge" campaign led by 70 TikTok creators (with a combined following of over 51 million), is aiming to pressure Amazon to meet the requests of the Amazon Labor Union, report Taylor Lorenz and Caroline O'Donovan. These include a $30 minimum wage, increased paid time off and halting activities the group considers "union-busting." Per a statement from Gen Z For Change, the advocacy group that coordinated the boycott, "Amazon's widespread mistreatment of their workers and blatant use of union-busting tactics will no longer be tolerated by the TikTok Community." Many of the creators involved in the pledge have had sponsorships with Amazon, but are now refusing future partnerships and shutting down their storefronts. {The Washington Post}

Edward Enninful announces Apollo Theater discussion

The Apollo Theater in Harlem, NY will host a discussion with British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful on fashion and black representation, as well as his new book "A Visible Man." Tickets for "In Conversation: Edward Enninful" start at $40, which includes a hardcover copy of the book. Harlem residents, employees, business owners and students can save 50% on tickets through Apollo's Half off for Harlem program. All tickets are available now at www.ApolloTheater.com. {Fashionista inbox}

Photo: Courtesy of Telfar

Telfar introduces Telfar Performance line

The Telfar Performance line, designed exclusively for the Liberian Olympic team at the Tokyo Olympic Games, is now available to everyone. The collection features 14 new styles, including leggings, compression tops and a half tank. The first drop of the collection is available in sizes XS-XXL, ranging from $57 to $198. Telfar Performance is available to shop on shop.telfar.net now. {Fashionista inbox}

Gucci may bring its beauty business in house

Kering is rumored to be exploring options to bring its beauty businesses in-house, including that of its largest brand, Gucci. As Rachel Strugatz points out for BoF, brands like Dior and Chanel have owned and operated their thriving beauty divisions for years now. As far as fragrance goes, the two companies sell more perfume than any other brand in the world. Kering, in order to attempt to compete with those two, wants to build Gucci into a €15 billion brand. The current manufacturer of Gucci Beauty, Coty, would suffer a major loss as a result of this move. Coty has listed Gucci's Flora Gorgeous Gardenia eau de parfum as one of the top three leading fragrances within the company. With no plans to separate in place, there is still time for a new agreement to be made, but also time for Kering to build its own beauty division. {Business of Fashion}

