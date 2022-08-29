Skip to main content
Mociun Is Hiring A Fine Jewelry Sales Assistant In Williamsburg, Brooklyn

The Fine Jewelry Sales Assistant is responsible for delivering exceptional client experiences in an inspiring store environment.
Mociun is seeking a driven individual with a desire to grow with and within the brand. The Fine Jewelry Sales Assistant is responsible for delivering exceptional client experiences in an inspiring store environment. The successful candidate enjoys fine jewelry, art and design, and will be excited by the prospect of working with the Mociun jewelry assortment. This person is able to effectively and genuinely communicate this passion to our clients. A proven record of sales success and ability to work collaboratively as part of a team is essential in this role.

This full-time position is based in Williamsburg, Brooklyn and reports to the Store Director.

Key Responsibilities
● Prepare the store for opening in the morning through thoughtful merchandising, and pack up the store at the end of day with respect and care for all fine jewelry pieces
● Create a welcoming store environment by greeting each client and being available to provide information and answer questions
● Ensure that all client information is properly collected and organized
● Elevate client experience by consistently delivering knowledgeable, luxury sales service
● Develop and deepen client relationships to drive sales and ensure lifetime loyalty and spend
● Maintain strong understanding of products and services through regular product knowledge meetings and continuing education opportunities
● Ensure after-sales service is delivered in a thorough and enjoyable manner
● Liaise with the Client Experience Team to address all client needs for optimized customer service
● Represent the brand identity and maintain integrity in interactions, both in person and through written communications
● Ensure proper care is taken for all sales, paperwork, receipts and invoices
● Follow all safety and loss prevention systems and processes
● Develop personal and team working strategies and selling plans to consistently achieve and exceed sales goals
● Contribute to regular sales meetings by communicating client requests and recognized trends
● Follow all established operational procedures consistently and thoroughly

Qualifications
● Minimum of 3 years experience in a luxury sales role
● Proven record of success in high volume, high value sales environments
● Familiarity with Airtable, Google Workspaces, iOS, macOS, and Shopify strongly preferred
● Understanding of market competition and positioning, and client demographic
● Excellent written and verbal communication
● Compliance with local, state, and federal vaccination requirements

Personal Attributes
● Flexible schedule with ability to work 40+ hours per week
● Ability to remain neutral and navigate complex relationships and interactions with both staff and customers, demonstrating fair mindedness and impartiality
● High energy and positive attitude
● Ability to work collaboratively with a small team
● Punctuality
● Polished, professional appearance and sense of style

To Apply: Please send your resume to jobs@mociun.com, subject line Sales Assistant.

