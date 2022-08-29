The Best Dressed Celebrities on the MTV Video Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

The MTV Video Music Awards may not be as buzzy as they were a decade or two ago, but the annual event still attracts some big names wearing pretty compelling fashion.

This year, Taylor Swift made a rare red-carpet appearance, dripping in Oscar de la Renta bling. Blackpink matched in all black, each member repping their respective fashion contract: Lisa in Celine, Jisoo in Dior, Jennie in Chanel and Rosé in Saint Laurent. And Lizzo arrived wearing one of the most talked-about collections of the past year: Jean Paul Gaultier Couture by Glenn Martens.

See all the best looks — from more haute couture to Dylan O'Brien's Bode prints — from the 2022 MTV VMAs in the gallery below.

