The Best Dressed Celebrities on the MTV Video Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

From Taylor Swift dripping in Oscar de la Renta bling to Lizzo wearing one of the most talked-about collections from the last year.

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The MTV Video Music Awards may not be as buzzy as they were a decade or two ago, but the annual event still attracts some big names wearing pretty compelling fashion. 

This year, Taylor Swift made a rare red-carpet appearance, dripping in Oscar de la Renta bling. Blackpink matched in all black, each member repping their respective fashion contract: Lisa in Celine, Jisoo in Dior, Jennie in Chanel and Rosé in Saint Laurent. And Lizzo arrived wearing one of the most talked-about collections of the past year: Jean Paul Gaultier Couture by Glenn Martens.

See all the best looks — from more haute couture to Dylan O'Brien's Bode prints — from the 2022 MTV VMAs in the gallery below.  

Tayshia Adams wearing Tarik Ediz MTV VMAs 2022 Red Carpet Best Dressed 3
Taylor Swift wearing Oscar de la Renta MTV VMAs 2022 Red Carpet Best Dressed 18
Lizzo wearing JPG Haute Couture by Glenn Martens MTV VMAs 2022 Red Carpet Best Dressed 2
18
Gallery
18 Images

