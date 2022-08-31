Skip to main content
MW SHOWROOM IS HIRING A FREELANCE SALES ASSISTANT FOR SEPTEMBER COTERIE IN NYC (SEP. 17 - 20)

MW INTL GROUP is a multi-label showroom and brand development agency for luxury fashion labels, specializing in men’s and women’s accessories.
We are looking for a freelance salesperson to work at the upcoming trade show to support and assist our Sales Director with one of our top luxury brands and potentially continue working for MW SHOWROOM.

What Do You Need?
-Love fashion!
-Have some previous showroom or fashion tradeshow experience.
-Positive attitude and a high-energy personality
-Greeting all clients and support taking orders
-Function well in a fast-paced environment
-Good communication skills

About Us:
Based in New York City, the agency is dedicated to providing personalized services with a tailored approach to each client. MW INTL GROUP develops an individual strategy for every brand, reporting well-informed and strategic advice to maintain clients’ long-term partnerships within our retailers’ network and build their North American distribution through wholesale channels.

If you are interested, please send your resume to: angelique@mw-grp.com

@mwintlgroup

