Negri Firman Is Hiring A PR Assistant in New York, NY

Negri Firman is seeking a PR Assistant to join its New York division, working across luxury, fashion, and lifestyle clients.



The candidate will play an essential role in supporting the development and execution of communication strategies for luxury clients, generating maximum brand exposure via a traditional and digital approach.



The right candidate must have a genuine passion for public relations and communications, fashion, luxury, and lifestyle. Impeccable client liaison skills, strong written communication skills, creativity, organization skills, and an established understanding of public relations and communication.



Responsibilities

· Brainstorm creative ideas and generate publicity strategies to enhance PR campaigns

· Complete coverage reports / monthly, weekly, and project-based

· Day to day client management

· Deliver strong media coverage through pitching and leadership

· Identify both traditional and out of the box concepts to connect clients with existing and new audiences

· Maintain regular day-to-day contact and close relationships with keypress

· Maintaining and building media relationships on behalf of the agency

· Manage the Intern to help provide additional support to the team

· Monitor and analyze coverage across online, offline, and blogs, and leverage added value from all PR activity

· Sample and contacts database management

· Support PR Manager and Director on client accounts and programs from planning to execution



Skills and Requirements

· 2-4 years’ experience of internship/role with a PR agency or an in-house PR/Communications/Marketing position

· A team player

· Able to identify communication opportunities through a proactive approach

· Computer skills including Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint

· Excellent prioritizing and time management

· Familiarity with the organization of press reports and press clips

· Passionate of the fashion, culture, and lifestyle industries, including familiarity with what and who are emerging or currently culturally relevant

· Strong writing skills

· Well-organized, systematic, and efficient, with strong initiative



To Apply: Please send your resume to info@negrifirman.com, subject line PR Assistant.