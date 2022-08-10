Skip to main content
Negri Firman Is Hiring A PR Manager In New York, NY

Negri Firman is a PR agency that represents a full range of luxury ready-to-wear womenswear, menswear and accessories clients.
Negri Firman is looking for an experienced Public Relations Manager to join the growing team in New York. This opportunity will take a lead role in the global agency's New York-based Lifestyle division, working across fashion, design, and lifestyle clients as well as new business efforts.

The candidate will require a proven track record of developing and executing strategic, integrated campaigns (including earned media, activations, partnerships, KOLs/influencers, and events). Strong media and industry contacts - both regional and national, creativity and culturally aware are a must. Previous experience working with food & beverages, hospitality, art/design, cultural institutions, related consumer products is strongly preferred. Must be highly goal-oriented, have an independent spirit, and have a team player attitude.

Responsibilities
· Day to day client management
· Understanding client business objectives and crafting strategies that reflect the client's business objectives
· Maintaining and building high-level media relationships
· Lead client accounts and programs from planning to execution
· Identify both traditional and out of the box concepts to connect clients with existing and new audiences
· Deliver strong media coverage through pitching and leadership
· Consistently produce high-quality communications content
· Serve as a trusted advisor to clients offering sound counsel and guidance
· Propose and secure relationships on behalf of clients with media, potential collaborations, and personalities
· Seek out and propose new business ideas, playing an active role in creating proposals and pitch meetings

Skills and requirements
· 4-7 years’ experience at a PR agency or an in-house PR/Communications/Marketing position
· A track record of success within lifestyle industries, including top tier media results
· A track record of success overseeing big-budget and integrated campaigns
· Strong high-level media contacts
· Extensive knowledge of the fashion, culture, and lifestyle industries, including familiarity with what and who are emerging or currently culturally relevant
· Excellent written and strong communication skills
· Exceptional problem-resolution skills, including the ability to think creatively and prioritize multiple assignments when needed
· Ambitious, driven, and tenacious
· A team player

To Apply: Please send your resume to info@negrifirman.com, subject line Public Relations Manager.

