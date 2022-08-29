Skip to main content
New York Fashion Week Designer Showcase ft Project Runway's Helen Castillo

Break Free NYFW is an immersive runway experience of art, design, fashion, and social issues. The show will be held during NYFW, September 10th at 6PM ET. Register via Eventbrite to get your tickets.
Break Free NYFW is an immersive runway experience of art, design, fashion, and social issues. The show will be held during New York Fashion Week on Saturday, September 10th, 2022 at 6pm ET. Designers include Project Runway's Helen Castillo, Renee Cafaro, and Ashley Alt.

- 6 pm: Doors open to the venue, mocktails will be served to all
- 7 pm: The fashion show begins

Leading the discussion on mental health and substance use disorders within the fashion industry, Break Free NYFW is a runway show with a cause. We have invited mental health and addiction rights activists to not only walk in this show as models but to be featured designers showcasing their collections to immerse the audience within their brands’ core mission of shining a light on this pressing issue.

The Break Free NYFW Designer Showcase will be held on Saturday, September 10th, which is World Suicide Prevention Day, a day to raise awareness of suicidal behaviors and how to effectively prevent them. September is also National Recovery Month, a month to celebrate those who have sought recovery from a substance use disorder and to encourage others to seek ways to gain sobriety and live a sober lifestyle.

All proceeds from this showcase will go towards the Break Free Foundation's scholarship fund, which is partnered with the nonprofit organization 10,000 Beds, to provide scholarships for those seeking treatment for a substance use disorder through attending a rehabilitation center.

Use code RECOVERYMONTH for $5 off your order.

PURCHASE YOUR TICKETS HERE.

