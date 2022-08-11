Must Read: Nordstrom Opens Virgil Abloh Concept, Sandy Liang Launches Bridal

Photo: Courtesy of Nordstrom

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Nordstrom opens Virgil Abloh Securities

In partnership with the late designer's estate, Nordstrom is launching its latest iteration of New Concepts in celebration of Abloh's multidisciplinary work. The concept boutique within Nordstrom will unify several of Abloh's projects under one banner, including Off-White, his creative studio Alaska Alaska, his art store Canary Yellow and the Church & State merchandise from the ongoing "Figures of Speech" exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum, where the VA Securities campaign was also photographed. Concept 018: Virgil Abloh Securities is available online now through the end of October at Nordstrom.com as well as at 15 retail locations. {Fashionista inbox}

Sandy Liang bridal Photo: Steven Yatsko

Sandy Liang introduces first bridal collection

The designer's debut bridal collection consists of a capsule with four dresses and three veils. The dresses are each named after a different princess - Diana, Mononoke, Kaguya and Peach. "Liang sensed a need for bridal options that made you feel like the ultimate princess version of you, but without the expected traditional silhouettes and frills often seen," the brand said in a press release. The full capsule can be viewed in person via appointment through shop@sandyliang.info and online. Dresses are made to order, while the veils will be available to purchase online and at Liang's 28 Orchard St store in NYC. {Fashionista inbox}

The hidden price of using buy now, pay later

The buy now, pay later trend has been on the rise and driven by companies like Afterpay, Klarna and Affirm. While TikTokers promote this as a way to buy on a budget, the reality of the system can actually leave consumers spending more than they would have, had they paid in full upfront. Nadine Chabrier, senior policy and litigation counsel at the Center for Responsible Lending says there can be hidden return payment fees, missed payment fees, account reactivation, rescheduling and other hidden fees that are not made clear to customers at the outset. Because these companies do not do in-depth checks of consumers' credit, people can often wind up getting into debt they cannot pay, as well as be hit with late fees — ultimately damaging their credit scores. {Vox}

"It's My Hair and I'll Relax It —Or Not—If I Want To"

For Glamour, Náosha Gregg reflects on her decision to stop using relaxers and let her natural hair grow out. Gregg writes, "I had never seen my natural hair as it grew from my head and felt like that was an issue. The burning desire to get back to myself...ignited the flame of courage to finally start the transition. For me, going natural was a way to get back in touch with myself." She also details the rising popularity of the natural hair movement in the last decade — accelerated by pandemic salon closures — as well as the double standards brought upon Black women's hairstyles in society and the dangers of using hair relaxers. {Glamour}

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.