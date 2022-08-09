Nouveau Communications Is Hiring A Beauty Account Executive / Senior Account Executive In New York, NY

Nouveau Communications (/no͞ovō/: modern, up-to-date) is a NYC-based boutique public relations and influencer marketing agency that specializes in beauty and lifestyle brands and expert personalities. This is a unique opportunity to work with disruptive brands that are quickly becoming household names. Our current client roster includes BTL Aesthetics, Touchland, Andrew Fitzsimons Hair, CTZN Cosmetics, Shafer Clinic Fifth Avenue and many more!



Nouveau Communications currently works from a coworking office three days per week.



Overview:

This role will primarily support a popular aesthetics device brand found in dermatology offices and medispas globally, with additional client work extending to disruptive skincare brands and top beauty experts (relevant experience is required). A successful AE/SAE will have strong written and verbal communication skills with a proven track record of generating results. As a boutique agency, this is an environment where self-starters thrive and the ability to think critically, ideate creative strategy and execute with excellence are rewarded.



Qualifications:

· 3-5+ years of relevant agency PR experience; experience with aesthetic device brands and/or professional beauty services is preferred .

· Bachelor's degree; degree in Communications, Journalism, Public Relations, English or Marketing is preferred but not required.

· Proven track record of generating results in national online, print and broadcast media outlets.

· Highly organized, responsive and punctual.

· Strong written and verbal communications skills.

· Experience working directly with celebrity talent and their teams is a plus, but not required.

· Excellent time management skills; ability to work efficiently under pressure without sacrificing quality.

· Big picture thinker with problem solving skills and a drive to deliver beyond expectations for both the agency and for clients.

· Writing samples and previous placements will be requested.



Key responsibilities:



Client and Account Management

· Manage and grow client relationships

· Manage day-to-day workflow across direct reports, vendors, clients and freelancers, reporting into account lead(s)

· Present out-of-the-box partnership/event/mailer ideas and ultimately deliver strong results

· Help drive clients' business goals and objectives through ongoing research and monitoring within their category and against competitors



Media and Influencer Relations

· Proactively develop and grow media and influencer relationships through ongoing outreach and outings

· Craft relevant, creative pitches and thorough media/influencer lists to secure quality, high-impact placements and social media coverage for client brands across different industries on a regular basis

· Fulfill all media-related requests and inquiries in a timely manner, ensuring no email goes by unresponded



Agency and Team Development

· Be able to "manage up" and effectively communicate issues/successes to your manager

· Manage and mentor junior staff or any freelancers

· Execute regular reviews for direct report(s)

· Assist in the development of new business proposals



Benefits include:

· Competitive salary based on experience

· Performance-based bonus

· Ongoing referral bonuses for new client acquisition

· Generous contribution to healthcare, dental and vision plans

· Unlimited PTO, summer Fridays and generous company holiday schedule



To Apply: Please send your resume to careers@nouveaucommunications.com, subject line AE/SAE.